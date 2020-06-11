Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/11/2020 | 12:24pm EDT

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/10/2020
(The “Company”)

11 June 2020

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (“TPOIL” or the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below. 

Date of purchase 11 June 2020
Number of Shares purchased 50,000 shares
Highest price paid per share $14.710
Lowest price paid per share $14.710
Average price paid per share $14.7100

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company’s issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 38,057,368 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 25,371,579 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 63,428,947. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP (the “Master Partnership”) until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end.  Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors.  The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month. 

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:08pCREE : Yutong Group to Deliver Its First Electric Bus in China to Use Silicon Carbide in Powertrain
PU
01:08pZION OIL & GAS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:07pU.S. auto suppliers cheer as carmakers relaunch, but long-term worries remain
RE
01:07pREALOGY : Guaranteed Rate Donates $3.4 Million to Feeding America, Helping to Provide 34 Million Meals to People in Need
PR
01:07pNestle Board Approves Switch in Water Business Strategy
DJ
01:06pCHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK : Huawei Holds Global FSI Summit 2020 online
AQ
01:06p5TH PLANET GAMES A/S : 28-2020 5th Planet Games A/S - Notice convening Annual General Meeting
AQ
01:06pFISHER & PAYKEL : Launches Integrated Wine Column
BU
01:05pANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01:05pSS&C TECHNOLOGIES ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group