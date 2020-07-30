Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 12:28pm EDT

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/10/2020

(The “Company”)

30 JULY 2020

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES

The Board of Third Point Offshore Investors Limited (“TPOIL” or the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below. 

Date of purchase 30 July 2020
Number of Shares purchased 50,000 shares
Highest price paid per share $14.950
Lowest price paid per share $14.950
Average price paid per share $14.9500

The purchased Ordinary Shares will be cancelled. Following this purchase, the Company’s issued share capital consists of the following:

  • 37,409,368 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 24,939,579 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share and no rights to distribution of profits.

Following the above purchase, the total number of Shares in issue is 62,348,947. This number represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Any Ordinary Shares traded mid-month will be purchased and held by the Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP (the “Master Partnership”) until the Company is able to cancel the shares following each month-end.  Shares cannot be cancelled intra-month because of legal and logistical factors.  The Company and the Master Partnership do not intend to hold any shares longer than the minimum required to comply with these factors, expected to be no more than one month. 

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:46pGECI INTERNATIONAL : 2019-20 full-year earnings
PU
12:46pMERIDIAN : 2Q Results Presentation
PU
12:46pGEA : significantly improves preliminary earnings for the second quarter and raises part of its full-year 2020 guidance
PU
12:46pLUDWIG BECK AM RATHAUSECK TEXTILHAUS FELDMEIER : - Press release on the Annual General Meeting 2020
PU
12:46pCOVID-19 IMPACTS : Smart Office Solutions Market Will Accelerate at a CAGR of over 14% through 2020-2024 | Increasing Adoption of IoT in Business Solutions to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
12:44pL'OREAL : sales falter, margins hold up amid lockdowns
RE
12:44pMarket Penetration Strategy helps a Wind Turbine Manufacturing Firm Reduce Demand Shortfall | Infiniti's Recent Client Engagement Success
BU
12:43pLEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ALERT : Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In Velocity Financial, Inc. To Contact The Firm
GL
12:42pBOINGO WIRELESS : Austin FC Selects Boingo for Wi-Fi 6 and Cellular Services - Boingo Wireless, Inc.
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group