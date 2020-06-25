Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares: Correction

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)

LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/10/2020

(The “Company”)

25 June 2020

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES – CORRECTION

The following amendment has been made to the “Transaction in Own Shares” announcement released at 18:16 on 24 June 2020.

Date of purchase 24 June 2020 Number of Shares purchased 50,000 shares Highest price paid per share $14.5951 (previously $14,595) Lowest price paid per share $14.5951 (previously $14,595) Average price paid per share $14.5951 (previously $14,5951)

