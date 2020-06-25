Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares: Correction

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/10/2020
(The “Company”)
25 June 2020
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES – CORRECTION
The following amendment has been made to the “Transaction in Own Shares” announcement released at 18:16 on 24 June 2020.
|Date of purchase
|24 June 2020
|Number of Shares purchased
|50,000 shares
|Highest price paid per share
|$14.5951 (previously $14,595)
|Lowest price paid per share
|$14.5951 (previously $14,595)
|Average price paid per share
|$14.5951 (previously $14,5951)
Enquiries:
Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745001