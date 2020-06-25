Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares: Correction

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 05:26am EDT

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited
(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 03/10/2020
(The “Company”)

25 June 2020

TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES – CORRECTION

The following amendment has been made to the “Transaction in Own Shares” announcement released at 18:16 on 24 June 2020.

Date of purchase 24 June 2020
Number of Shares purchased 50,000 shares
Highest price paid per share $14.5951 (previously $14,595)
Lowest price paid per share $14.5951 (previously $14,595)
Average price paid per share $14.5951 (previously $14,5951)

Enquiries:

Company Website: www.thirdpointoffshore.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
The Company Secretary
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:08aGMS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:08aWirecard Files for Insolvency After Revealing Accounting Hole -- Update
DJ
06:07aTelenor and Cisco Strengthen Partnership to Support Critical Infrastructure Transitions for Telcos; Scale Joint Venture WG2 for Global Operations
GL
06:07aNO FANS? NO PROBLEM : DS Smith Ready to Produce Cardboard Cutouts to Fill Empty Sports Stadiums
BU
06:06aWIRECARD : German payments firm Wirecard goes from boom to bust
RE
06:06aTITAN PHARMACEUTICALS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aTANDEM DIABETES CARE INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06aVizient Data Show 610% Increase in Demand for Dexamethasone after Study Shows Effectiveness for Patients Severely Ill with COVID-19
BU
06:05aJ2 GLOBAL, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:05aPROSHARES TRUST II : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group