Third Point Supports Appointment of New Campbell Director John P. “J.P.” Bilbrey to Board

Third Point LLC (LSE:TPOU) ("Third Point"), is a New York-based
investment firm that holds approximately 7% of the outstanding common
shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) ("Campbell" or the
"Company"). Third Point and the Company agreed to a settlement to avoid
a proxy vote in November 2018. This settlement included a provision to
select a new independent Director, in addition to the immediate
appointment of two Third Point nominees to the Board. After consultation
with Third Point, Mr. Bilbrey was selected as the third independent
director.
Mr. Bilbrey, a former Chief Executive of the Hershey Company, “brings
experience in the food sector and in successfully leading companies that
will raise the Board’s level of expertise in two essential areas,” said
Third Point. “We are also pleased to see the overall size of the Board
decrease with the retirement of the two departing directors, consistent
with the recommendations we have made to the Company on best practices
of corporate governance.”
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190329005450/en/