Third Rock Ventures : Raises $770 Million Fund V

Third
Rock Ventures, LLC announced today the closing of Third Rock
Ventures V, LP (“Fund V”), raising $770 million in an oversubscribed
fund. With Fund V, the firm will continue to execute on its
strategy of discovering, launching and building innovative life sciences
companies that have the potential to transform the lives of patients and
their families. Since its inception in 2007, Third Rock has
raised $2.7 billion to create companies focused in many different areas
of high unmet medical need including cancer, neurological disorders,
rare genetic diseases, immune disorders, and cardiovascular diseases.
To date, Third Rock has launched or invested in more than 50 companies,
which all share a common goal of addressing significant medical needs
through bold ideas and transformative science. The firm’s portfolio
companies have launched ten products, including five therapeutics, three
diagnostics and two devices. Third Rock focuses on building product
engine companies, which are built on biological insights and technology
platforms, with the potential to generate multiple therapeutics and
therefore offer unique opportunity for growth and value creation. With
multiple innovative programs in late-stage development across the Third
Rock portfolio, there is the potential for these companies to continue
to make an impact for patients in need of new and better treatment
options.
“We appreciate the strong support from new and existing investors. Over
the course of 12 years, we have built a leading investor base that is
supportive of our unique model. Our approach is hands on, team oriented,
value creation driven, and built for the long term,” said Robert Tepper,
M.D., partner at Third Rock. “I am incredibly proud of all that we have
achieved to date, and looking forward to what we can accomplish in Fund
V and beyond. The team at Third Rock is committed to creating companies
with a solid foundation of great science, people, culture, and core
values.”
“Our portfolio companies begin with bold ideas at the intersection of
science, business, medicine and strategy – providing the best
opportunity to make a dramatic difference in patients’ lives,” said
Abbie Celniker, Ph.D., partner at Third Rock. “Our investment philosophy
has always been guided by the tremendous innovation emerging from
academia and industry. We are as excited as ever by the latest science
and technologies, and in our fifth fund, we look forward to creating
more great companies pursuing important and novel approaches to treat
disease.”
Third Rock also announced today that Steve Kafka, previously a venture
partner, is becoming a partner. Fund V partners include Abbie Celniker,
Ph.D.; Neil Exter; Kevin Gillis; Reid Huber, Ph.D.; Steve Kafka, Ph.D.;
Sarah Larson; Christoph Lengauer, Ph.D.; Craig Muir; Cary Pfeffer, M.D.;
Robert Tepper, M.D.; and Jeffrey Tong, Ph.D.
About Third Rock Ventures
Third Rock Ventures is a leading healthcare venture firm focused on
advancing disruptive areas of science and medicine to deliver
breakthroughs to patients. By starting with big ideas and fostering
collaboration among people with expertise in science, medicine, business
and strategy, we aim to discover, launch, and build innovative companies
that can transform the lives of patients. Our mission is to be the
preferred partner for entrepreneurs, investors, employees and industry
to build great companies that discover and develop products that make a
difference for the patients we serve. For more information, please visit www.thirdrockventures.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190606005082/en/