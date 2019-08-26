Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil 2019-2023 | 8% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The third-party logistics (3PL) market size in Brazil is poised to grow by USD 10.94 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the soaring e-commerce sector in Brazil. In addition, the cost benefits of using 3PL to further boost the growth of the market.

The e-commerce industry is booming across the world and 3PL companies are one of the major beneficiaries of this growth. E-commerce companies prefer 3PL to manage their supply chain efficiently by reaching end-users across regions. Moreover, companies in e-commerce are experiencing huge demand uncertainties, which is compelling them to use 3PL rather than having their own logistics. Thus, the growth of the e-commerce sector is fueling the growth of the third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil.

Most companies across the world prefer 3PL for their transportation owing to their cost benefits. Moreover, building a logistics infrastructure is a capital-intensive process as the investment is blocked for a considerably long period. 3PL offers huge cost benefits for companies that outsource their logistics to 3PL service providers. 3PL services reduce several expenses associated with warehousing, machinery, and vehicles. Thus, the cost benefits of using 3PL will drive their demand, thereby, fueling market growth.

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics AG

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post AG

DSV AS

Kintetsu World Express, Inc.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Sinotrans Ltd.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Market Segmentation by End-User:

The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Consumer goods

Manufacturing

Automotive

Others

Market Segmentation by services offered:

The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

Warehousing and distribution

Transportation

Others

