Third-party Logistics (3PL) Market in Brazil 2019-2023 | 8% CAGR Projection over the Next Five Years | Technavio

08/26/2019 | 07:04am EDT

The third-party logistics (3PL) market size in Brazil is poised to grow by USD 10.94 billion during 2019-2023, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of close to 8% during the forecast period.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190826005277/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 134-page research report with TOC on "Third-party Logistics (3PL) market in Brazil Analysis Report by end-user (consumer goods, manufacturing, automotive, and others), and services offered (warehousing and distribution, transportation, and others) 2019 - 2023". Request a Free Sample Report

The market is driven by the soaring e-commerce sector in Brazil. In addition, the cost benefits of using 3PL to further boost the growth of the market.

The e-commerce industry is booming across the world and 3PL companies are one of the major beneficiaries of this growth. E-commerce companies prefer 3PL to manage their supply chain efficiently by reaching end-users across regions. Moreover, companies in e-commerce are experiencing huge demand uncertainties, which is compelling them to use 3PL rather than having their own logistics. Thus, the growth of the e-commerce sector is fueling the growth of the third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil.

Most companies across the world prefer 3PL for their transportation owing to their cost benefits. Moreover, building a logistics infrastructure is a capital-intensive process as the investment is blocked for a considerably long period. 3PL offers huge cost benefits for companies that outsource their logistics to 3PL service providers. 3PL services reduce several expenses associated with warehousing, machinery, and vehicles. Thus, the cost benefits of using 3PL will drive their demand, thereby, fueling market growth.

For More Information: Request for a FREE sample

The report includes detailed profiles of the leading companies & prominent vendors of the market:

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.
  • CEVA Logistics AG
  • DB Schenker
  • Deutsche Post AG
  • DSV AS
  • Kintetsu World Express, Inc.
  • Kuehne + Nagel International AG
  • Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
  • Sinotrans Ltd.
  • United Parcel Service, Inc.

Market Segmentation by End-User:

The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

  • Consumer goods
  • Manufacturing
  • Automotive
  • Others

Market Segmentation by services offered:

The third-party logistics (3PL) market in Brazil can be broadly categorized into the following segments:

  • Warehousing and distribution
  • Transportation
  • Others

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Health Care are:

Healthcare Logistics Market – Global Healthcare Logistics Market by service (transportation and warehousing) and product (pharmaceutical products and medical devices), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

E-commerce Logistics Market – Global E-commerce Logistics Market by service (transportation, warehousing, and others), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
