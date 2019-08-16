Log in
Thirteen Thompson Hine Lawyers Named Lawyers of the Year

08/16/2019 | 10:04am EDT

Among the 116 lawyers from Thompson Hine LLP recognized in The Best Lawyers in America©2020 are 13 who have been named Best Lawyers®2020 Lawyers of the Year, an honor reserved for only one lawyer per practice area from each geographic location. These lawyers received the highest overall peer feedback for their practice areas and locations, demonstrating the high level of respect they have earned for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.

The Thompson Hine lawyers named 2020 Lawyers of the Year are:

  • Alan F. Berliner (Columbus) – Insurance Law
  • Stephen J. Butler (Cincinnati) – Litigation – Intellectual Property
  • Thomas J. Callahan (Cleveland) – Tax Law
  • Nicholas J. DiMichael (Washington, D.C.) – Transportation Law
  • Francesco A. Ferrante (Dayton) – Tax Law
  • Daniel M. Haymond (Cleveland) – Litigation – Construction
  • David J. Hooker (Cleveland) – Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions
  • Scott A. King (Dayton) – Litigation – Intellectual Property
  • Thomas A. Knoth (Dayton) – Litigation – Real Estate
  • Donald H. Messinger (Cleveland) – Securities Regulation
  • J. Shane Starkey (Cincinnati) – Litigation – ERISA
  • Jerry Vande Werken (Columbus) – Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law
  • David J. Willbrand (Cincinnati) – Venture Capital Law

About Thompson Hine LLP. Thompson Hine LLP, a full-service business law firm with approximately 400 lawyers in 8 offices, was ranked number 1 in the category “Most innovative North American law firms: New working models” by The Financial Times and was 1 of 7 firms shortlisted for The American Lawyer’s inaugural Legal Services Innovation Award. Thompson Hine has distinguished itself in all areas of Service Delivery Innovation in the BTI Brand Elite, where it has been recognized as one of the top 4 firms for “Value for the Dollar” and “Commitment to Help” and among the top 5 firms “making changes to improve the client experience.” The firm’s commitment to innovation is embodied in Thompson Hine SmartPaTH® – a smarter way to work – predictable, efficient and aligned with client goals. For more information, please visit ThompsonHine.com and ThompsonHine.com/SmartPaTH.


© Business Wire 2019
