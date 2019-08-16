Thirteen Thompson Hine Lawyers Named Lawyers of the Year

Among the 116 lawyers from Thompson Hine LLP recognized in The Best Lawyers in America©2020 are 13 who have been named Best Lawyers®2020 Lawyers of the Year, an honor reserved for only one lawyer per practice area from each geographic location. These lawyers received the highest overall peer feedback for their practice areas and locations, demonstrating the high level of respect they have earned for their abilities, professionalism and integrity.

The Thompson Hine lawyers named 2020 Lawyers of the Year are:

Alan F. Berliner (Columbus) – Insurance Law

Stephen J. Butler (Cincinnati) – Litigation – Intellectual Property

Thomas J. Callahan (Cleveland) – Tax Law

Nicholas J. DiMichael (Washington, D.C.) – Transportation Law

Francesco A. Ferrante (Dayton) – Tax Law

Daniel M. Haymond (Cleveland) – Litigation – Construction

David J. Hooker (Cleveland) – Litigation – Mergers and Acquisitions

Scott A. King (Dayton) – Litigation – Intellectual Property

Thomas A. Knoth (Dayton) – Litigation – Real Estate

Donald H. Messinger (Cleveland) – Securities Regulation

J. Shane Starkey (Cincinnati) – Litigation – ERISA

Jerry Vande Werken (Columbus) – Closely Held Companies and Family Businesses Law

David J. Willbrand (Cincinnati) – Venture Capital Law

