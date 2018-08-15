Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thirty-nine McGlinchey Stafford Attorneys Recognized in The Best Lawyers in America® 2019; Four Receive “Lawyer of the Year” Honors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/15/2018 | 04:34pm CEST

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McGlinchey Stafford PLLC is pleased to announce new attorney and practice area listings in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®.

The firm was top-listed in Louisiana in the area of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law. Additionally, the firm is the top-listed in Baton Rouge in the areas of Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights / Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Insurance Law, and Litigation - Banking & Finance, rankings reflecting the number of McGlinchey Stafford attorneys listed and the firm’s depth in those practice areas.

Four McGlinchey Stafford attorneys received recognition as “Lawyer of the Year.” Only one attorney in each practice area and designated metropolitan area is honored as a “Lawyer of the Year,” and those recognized with this honor are selected based on voting averages received during peer-review assessments for The Best Lawyers in America® for their legal acumen, professionalism, and integrity. McGlinchey Stafford attorneys receiving this designation for 2019 include:

  • Katherine Conklin, New Orleans Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law “Lawyer of the Year”
  • R. Andrew Patty II, Baton Rouge Patent Law “Lawyer of the Year”
  • Michael H. Rubin, Baton Rouge Litigation – Banking and Finance “Lawyer of the Year”
  • H. Hunter Twiford III, Jackson Litigation – Banking and Finance “Lawyer of the Year” 

McGlinchey Stafford attorneys listed in the 2019 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® include:

ALBANY, NY
Marc J. Lifset, Financial Services Regulation Law, Litigation - Banking and Finance

BATON ROUGE, LA
Rodolfo “Rudy” J. Aguilar, Jr., Commercial Litigation, Corporate Law, Insurance Law, Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions
Brad J. Axelrod, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Corporate Law
Samuel A. Bacot, Land Use and Zoning Law, Litigation - Real Estate, Real Estate Law
Richard A. Curry, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Environmental
Michael D. Ferachi, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Banking and Finance, Mortgage Banking Foreclosure Law
Jon Ann Giblin, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Marshall Grodner, Commercial Transactions/UCC Law, Equipment Finance Law
Ronnie L. Johnson, Insurance Law
Mary Terrell Joseph, Banking and Finance Law
Christine Lipsey, Commercial Litigation
Andrew “Drew” Patty II, Copyright Law, Patent Law, Trademark Law
Jean-Paul Perrault, Insurance Law
Anthony Rollo, Litigation - Banking and Finance, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Defendants
Michael H. Rubin, Appellate Practice, Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Banking and Finance
Stephen P. Strohschein, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Litigation - Bankruptcy
Dan E. West, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Law, Litigation - Environmental

BIRMINGHAM, AL
Christopher Bottcher, Litigation - Banking and Finance
Christopher P. Couch, Commercial Finance Law, Financial Services Regulation Law
Michael B. Odom, Eminent Domain and Condemnation Law, Litigation - Land Use and Zoning, Litigation - Real Estate

CLEVELAND, OH
Mark S. Edelman, Financial Services Regulation Law
Richik Sarkar, Commercial Litigation

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Manuel Farach, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Real Estate, Real Estate Law

JACKSON, MS
G. Dewey Hembree III, Commercial Litigation
H. Hunter Twiford III, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Banking and Finance, Litigation - Municipal, Mass Tort Litigation/Class Actions - Defendants

NEW ORLEANS, LA
Ricardo “Richard” A. Aguilar, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law, Commercial Litigation, Litigation - Banking and Finance, Litigation - Bankruptcy, Litigation - Mergers and Acquisitions, Litigation - Real Estate, Litigation - Trusts and Estates
J. Patrick Beauchamp, Banking and Finance Law
Stephen P. Beiser, Employment Law - Management, Labor Law - Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment
Magdalen Blessey Bickford, Labor Law – Management, Litigation - Labor and Employment 
Mark N. Bodin, Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
Rudy J. Cerone, Bankruptcy and Creditor Debtor Rights/Insolvency and Reorganization Law
Katherine Conklin, Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law
Larry Feldman, Jr., Bet-the-Company Litigation, Commercial Litigation
Kathleen A. Manning, Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants, Product Liability Litigation – Defendants
Deirdre C. McGlinchey, Litigation - Insurance
Colvin “Woody” Norwood, Jr., Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants, Product Liability Litigation - Defendants
Erin Fury Parkinson, Personal Injury Litigation - Defendants
Stephen W. Rider, Commercial Litigation
Eric Shuman, Product Liability Litigation - Defendants

For more than three decades, Best Lawyers® has published lists of attorneys divided by geographic region and practice areas. Honorees are included in The Best Lawyers in America® following a peer review ranking process in which attorneys are evaluated by their peers on the basis of their professional knowledge.

ABOUT MCGLINCHEY STAFFORD
McGlinchey Stafford is a full-service law firm providing innovative legal counsel to business clients nationwide. Guiding clients wherever business and law intersect, McGlinchey Stafford’s 170 attorneys are based in 14 offices in Alabama, California, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, DC. To learn more about McGlinchey Stafford, visit www.mcglinchey.com.

www.mcglinchey.com
linkedin.com/company/mcglinchey-stafford
facebook.com/McGlincheyStafford
Twitter: @mcglinchey

McGlinchey Stafford PLLC in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington, DC. McGlinchey Stafford LLP in California.

Contact: Mary Pendarvis | Phone: (504) 596-0343 | Email: mpendarvis@mcglinchey.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:26pPRIMELINE ENERGY : Announces Repayment of Tranche A Bonds
AQ
05:25pOil falls as U.S. crude inventories jump unexpectedly
RE
05:25pEVERBRIDGE : Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits selects Everbridge's critical event management platform
AQ
05:25pAUSCRETE : Environment and Economy are Focuses of Auscrete Corp.’s (ASCK) Distinctive Concrete Product
AQ
05:25pCISCO : Problem. Solved. Creating a Culture of Impactful Innovation That Can Change the World
PU
05:25pOil falls as U.S. crude inventories jump unexpectedly
RE
05:24pAUTOMOTIVE PROPERTIES REAL EST INVT TR : REIT Announces August 2018 Distribution
AQ
05:24pMARATHON GOLD : Announces Q2 2018 Financial Results
AQ
05:24pWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 July 2018
PR
05:24pGlobal Cosmetic Antioxidants Market by Type, Source, Function, Application and Geography - Forecast to 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Lifts Stake In Apple -- WSJ
2S&P 500 : Resurgent dollar sends commodities and emerging markets reeling again
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : 2Q Net Profit Down 2%, Misses Expectation
4MUSK BID FOR TESLA: no formal offer, no firm deals with advisers
5BP : BP : offloads last two stranded oil cargoes to Shandong refiner - sources

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.