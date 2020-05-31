Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

This ETF Booms as Investors Bet on Airlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/31/2020 | 12:15pm EDT

By Mischa Frankl-Duval

Investors looking to bet on the recovery of the global airline industry have poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a previously small exchange-traded fund over the past three months, bringing its assets under management to almost $1 billion.

The U.S. Global Jets ETF held around $33 million in assets in early March, according to FactSet, but now holds about $950 million. The fund has had net inflows for 62 consecutive trading days, according to FactSet, despite its price falling sharply during that period.

"It was just unprecedented volume explosion," said Frank Holmes, chief executive and chief investment officer of investment management firm U.S. Global Investors. He said strong interest from individual investors, as well as from hedge funds looking to hedge trades in individual airlines, boosted flows.

The fund, which trades under the ticker JETS, holds about 40% of its assets in the four largest U.S. airlines, Southwest Airlines Co., Delta Air Lines Inc., American Airlines Group Inc. and United Airlines Holdings Inc., with smaller stakes in other U.S. and international carriers. The fund also invests in companies that make equipment for planes and airport operators.

The ETF allows investors to bet on the broad recovery of an industry that has been among the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic, instead of forcing investors to bet on specific airlines.

It also pits the investors against Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s chief executive, who sold major stakes in the four biggest U.S. carriers earlier this year.

Shares in major U.S. airlines have tumbled after the coronavirus pandemic decimated air traffic. Despite a recent rally off their lows, those stocks remain sharply lower so far this year. It isn't clear how willing passengers will be to fly when the pandemic subsides -- or when that will be.

Still, some investors think the airline industry has been oversold and have bought the JETS ETF to profit from its recovery.

"It is certainly the type of investment you make knowing that the consensus is against you, at least it was at the time we were buying in, " said Keith DeGreen, CEO of Scottsdale, Ariz.-based DeGreen Capital Management LLC.

The firm first took a position in the fund in early March and "continued to buy JETS every time we had the opportunity," he said. The firm, which manages around $230 million for about 280 families, now holds a $6.9 million position at an average price of $18.24 a share, he said.

"I don't think it takes a lot of extremely sophisticated analysis to recognize that this is a particular sector that got sold off in panic, that it's going to come back," said Mr. DeGreen.

The ETF's multiplicity of holdings allowed Mr. DeGreen to bet on the recovery of the industry without investing in just one name. A number of individual investors have made the same calculus, choosing to spread their bets on a variety of airlines.

It is difficult to know with any certainty who owns shares in an ETF at any one time, but some data suggest the fund has been popular with individual investors. The number of investors holding JETS in their accounts at investing platform Robinhood,for example, has risen to almost 28,000 from around 360 at the start of March, according to Robintrack, which follows the popularity of stocks on the platform. While Robinhood confirmed that around 28,000 people are currently invested in the ETF, it declined to say how many customers were invested in the JETS fund in early March.

Gabriel Mercado, a 23-year-old real-estate agent from Cleveland, said he bought around $1,000 worth of JETS recently after hearing about it from a friend. He sold his shares on Friday, anticipating that civil unrest in the U.S. could negatively affect their value, but plans to buy back in when the situation stabilizes, he said.

"I didn't want to make the mistake of buying one airline company or two airline companies where they're not running a tight financial ship," Mr. Mercado said. "The natural diversification of the ETF is gonna allow me to kind of spread out my risk a little more," he said.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:36pRetailers and Restaurants Hit in George Floyd Protests, Adding to Coronavirus Damage
DJ
05:26pTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : Semiconductor Industry to Lobby for Billions to Boost U.S. Manufacturing
DJ
05:11pTHRACE PLASTICS AND COMMERCIAL S A : Release Date of Q1 2020 Financial Results
PU
05:01pGrapheneCA's Breakthrough Antimicrobial Coatings Passes Primary Independent Test
GL
05:00pIGEA PHARMA N : disclosed its Annual Report 2019
EQ
04:43pRetailers and Restaurants Hit in George Floyd Protests, Adding to Coronavirus Damage
DJ
04:42pBMW : German ministry proposes ?5 billion car bonus scheme - sources
RE
04:14pROKMASTER RESOURCES : Announces Extension of Filing Deadline for Its First Quarter Financial Statements and MD&A
AQ
04:02pBIOMARIN PHARMACEUTICAL : Provides Highlights of 4 Years of Clinical Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Study of Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec Gene Therapy for Severe Hemophilia A
PR
03:52pRetailers and Restaurants Hit in George Floyd Protests, Adding to Coronavirus Damage
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : APPLE : Amazon removes racist messages after they appear on some product listings
2MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM, S.A. : MÁSMÓVIL IBERCOM S A : KKR and Cinven in takeover talks with Spain's MasMovil - sourc..
3Dubai faces 5.5% recession this year as $10 billion debt repayments loom, BofA says
4ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers
5BMW AG : BMW : German ministry proposes ?5 billion car bonus scheme - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group