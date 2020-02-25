Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

This Summer's Energy Market Highlights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/25/2020 | 08:08pm EST

Ever wondered about the underlying events behind the scenes in the wholesale energy market? Let's see what has impacted the Australian energy market over the summer.

Wednesday, 18 December 2019

Critical Peak Demand Day, as declared by AusNet - ausnetservices.com.au/Business/Electricity/Demand-Management/Critical-Peak-Demand-Tariff

Monday, 30 December 2019

High temperatures in Victoria, some coal-fired units were offline for maintenance and transmission line outages occurred.

AEMO dispatched RERT in Victoria in trading intervals from 5 pm to 11 pm - aemo.com.au/energy-systems/electricity/emergency-management/reliability-and-emergency-reserve-trader-rert

The Victorian spot price was $6,449/MWh for the period from 3 pm to 3.30 pm.

Saturday, 4 January 2020

Photo: Snowy Hydro Tumut 3 (Source: Facebook - Fire and Rescue NSW Station 268 Corowa)

Photo: Snowy Hydro Tumut 3 (Source: Twitter - Matt KeanMP)

Bushfires caused trips on several major transmission lines in the Snowy region.

VIC and NSW grids were separated, plus available generation was reduced due to outages on the transmission lines connecting Snowy Hydro assets and the Capital Wind Farm.

NSW demand was high due to very high temperatures, particularly in western Sydney.

AEMO dispatched RERT in NSW in trading intervals from 6.30 pm to 10 pm.

NSW spot prices were very high from 3 pm to 6 pm, reaching the maximum level (the market price cap) of $14,700/MWh for some of that time.

VIC was exporting to NSW at the time so the sudden loss of connection, combined with the reduced generation, created a risk of significant forced load shedding (blackouts). There were appeals for NSW residents to reduce consumption and the worst outcomes were avoided.

However, several areas in NSW lost power due to bushfire damage in the Essential Energy network.

Thursday, 9 January 2020

Photo: Dan van Holst Pellekaan, South Australia Minister for Energy and Mining (Source: Facebook - Dan van Holst Pellekaan MP)

The South Australia Minister for Energy and Mining triggered the RRO in South Australia - aer.gov.au/communication/retailer-reliability-obligation-triggered-in-south-australia

Thursday, 23 January 2020

AEMO dispatched RERT in NSW in trading intervals from 4 pm to 7 pm.

NSW demand was high and a unit at a coal-fired power station went offline unexpectedly.

Spot prices were volatile, with high prices in NSW and negative prices in VIC, SA and TAS.

Thursday, 30 January 2020

A combination of high temperatures, high demand and the unexpected withdrawal of some generation capacity caused very high spot prices in VIC, NSW and SA.

Friday, 31 January 2020

Critical Peak Demand Day, as declared by AusNet - ausnetservices.com.au/Business/Electricity/Demand-Management/Critical-Peak-Demand-Tariff

A storm knocked over 6 transmission towers and damaged 2 others in western Victoria near Colac.

Photos: Portland Smelter transmission lines down at Cressy (Source: Facebook - Lismore & District Rural Fire Brigades' Group, Photos by Daryl Lawrence & Karen Saunders)

Two transmission lines (Mortlake 500 kV Line and the Moorabool - Haunted Gully 500 kV Line) went offline, tripping the Heywood interconnector and separating the SA region from the rest of the NEM.

NEM demand was just below record levels, reaching 35,043 MW during the 5 pm dispatch interval.

AEMO dispatched RERT in VIC and NSW in trading intervals from 5 pm to 9 pm.

AusNet estimated that temporary transmission towers would be in place by 14 February. Until then, SA would be effectively 'islanded' from the rest of the NEM except for relatively small flows via the DC Murraylink interconnector.

To help manage grid stability, the generation from four wind farms would be 'constrained' down, meaning they cannot operate at full capacity.

Saturday, 1 February 2020

NSW temperatures and demand were both high.

Lower than expected generation during the afternoon led to AEMO taking action to maintain system security.

Have a question about the wholesale energy market? Get in touch with us today.

Disclaimer

ERM Power Limited published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 01:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:31pAFRICA OIL : Announces Q4'19 and FY'19 Financial and Operating Results and 2020 Management Guidance
AQ
09:28pSCENTRE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - Steven Leigh
PU
09:23pRESOURCE GENERATION : Completion of Share Purchase Plan
PU
09:23pTHE NEW MERCEDES-AMG GLA 45 4MATIC+ : A compact performance SUV to suit any lifestyle
PU
09:14pOil rises on short-covering despite growing fears over coronavirus
RE
09:14pROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Files First Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Tupperware Brands Corporation - TUP
PR
09:13pQUAD/GRAPHICS : 2020 J.P. Morgan High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
PU
09:13pCAPITALAND MALL TRUST : Quarterly Financial Results Reporting
PU
09:12pAI computing startup SambaNova raises $250 million in BlackRock-led funding
RE
09:08pAVJENNINGS : First Half FY20 Results Presentation Speaker Notes Opens in a new Window
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : Coronavirus fears pull U.S. chip index into a correction
2Musk's SpaceX rocket production facility approved by Port of Los Angeles
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : and U.S. regulators strongly criticized over role of Autopilot in crash
4DENTSU GROUP INC. : DENTSU : shares slide to 7 year lows on Olympics cancellation fears
5CAPITALAND LIMITED : CAPITALAND : 4Q Net Profit Surged

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group