This Valentine's Day, Want the Lips Inked Magazine is Calling Valentine's “Most Kissable”?  Introducing the New Lust & Envy Lip Blushing Collections by Internationally Renowned Permanent Cosmetics Artist & Pigment Perfectionista Tina Davies

02/14/2020 | 12:19am EST

This Valentine’s Day, Make Lust & Envy Permanent.  Introducing the new Lust & Envy lip blushing collections by Tina Davies Professional.

Internationally renowned permanent cosmetics artist & pigment perfectionista, Tina Davies, created the first ever disposable microblade, introduced body art-grade tattoo ink to the permanent cosmetics industry, and created the industry-standard permanent cosmetics shades for women with blonde and red hair. Gorgeous, we know. Today, in another industry first, Tina Davies is introducing a new, better, permanent lip blushing process and two first ever permanent lip blushing collections: Lust & Envy. Designed to help women visualize their permanent lip blush preferences prior to committing to a procedure, each collection consists of 6 lip stains, 6 lip pencils and 6 lip pigments. All together, twelve shades of Tina Davies pigment perfection. This Valentine’s Day, make Lust & Envy permanent with Tina Davies Professional.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200213005990/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“Color is a mode of expression. It’s an instinct. There’s power in color. And joy. I wanted to create that mix of power and joy for all of my clients – for everyone,” said Tina Davies. “From the thousands of conversations I’ve had with artists all over the world, I know that many artists struggle with color selection – particularly for lips, which can have a wide range of undertones. I created Lust & Envy to give artists a broad but accessible lip color palette to deliver transformative beauty for their clients. And I created new lip pencils and lip stains so artists could perfect not only their color, but their lip shaping as well. Because I know that’s what I want for my clients – the perfect shape and the perfect color. Perfection.”

Launching worldwide on Valentine’s day, Tina Davies’ Lust and Envy lip blush collections are designed to give women the power & joy of their perfect lips from the moment they wake up in the morning until their last kiss goodnight. Especially on Valentine’s Day. Inspired by women that crave a hassle free morning routine and vibrant luscious lips, the Tina Davies I LOVE INK LUST and ENVY Lip Collections feature a variety of modern-wearable shades, from everyday neutrals, warm corals, to deep berry tones. All delivered in rich pigment perfection.

About Tina Davies Professional

A global leader in design, innovation and education for permanent cosmetic professionals, Tina Davies Professional creates tools, pigments, accessories and digital content. The mission at Tina Davies Professional is to make permanent cosmetics mainstream through the creation of game-changing products and empowering artists by sharing cutting-edge techniques.

For more information, or to purchase you can visit https://tinadavies.com

To read more about the inspiration of the collections read the blog here: https://tinadavies.com/blogs/news/introducing-the-i-ink-lip-collection


© Business Wire 2020
