Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

This just in, on time for International Women's Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/06/2019 | 08:30pm EST

Melbourne, Australia, March 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Culture Amp, the Culture First employee feedback company, recently released findings from their performance feedback data stating that the feedback men and women receive during performance reviews can substantially vary. In general, male employees receive more specific “work-related” feedback where female employees receive more “personality-based” feedback. The dataset encompassed nearly 25,000 peer feedback reviews across a performance cycle of nearly 1,500 employees.  These results were particularly profound in technical divisions of the company.

0_medium_CA-logo-coral-RGB.png


Culture Amp, which is well-known for their research around diversity, inclusion and belonging, found that peer feedback provided by both male and female reviewers tends to focus equally on work- and personality-phrasing for male employees (for example, a work-related phrase might be “Nick should gain more technical expertise in nonparametric ML models”) where female employees are nearly 1.4x more likely to receive personality phrases from male reviewers (such as “Sue is a great team player and very easy to work with”) and less likely to receive work-related phrases. The gap is even more profound when Culture Amp looked at feedback from managers. While the balance of work-to-personality phrasing was equal for male employees, for female employees it jumped to 1.9x when it came to receiving personality phrases versus .5x receiving work-related phrases.

Priya Sundararajan,  Senior Data Scientist at Culture Amp, said, “These findings are significant because we know that feedback reinforces behavior, hence it creates an ongoing cycle of gender bias where women are not getting as much feedback as men about their actual work performance.”

 

Gender gap disparities that impact drivers of engagement

In a separate survey of 1,000 companies encompassing 25,000 individuals, Culture Amp questioned if there were differences in engagement drivers between male and female employees. The findings show that male and female employees agree that work/life balance, flexible work schedules and access to learning and development opportunities are fairly well divided across the gender gap. That’s the good news! Where more gender parity is sorely needed is around the areas of Voice (open and honest communications; “I am heard”), Fairness (“administrative tasks are fairly divided”; “I have an equal opportunity to succeed”) and Diversity (“my company builds teams that are diverse”). In fact, in a recent survey the gap between these important drivers of engagement was 8-10 basis points less for women than men across a global, diverse survey set.

###

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp is the Culture First employee feedback company. We make it easy to collect, understand, and act on employee feedback, enabling organizations to better manage the employee experience and turn company culture into a competitive advantage. Culture Amp is a certified B Corporation used by over 2,000 Culture First companies, including Airbnb, Lyft, KIND Snacks, Mercy Health, Salesforce, Slack and McDonald’s. Started in Melbourne with offices in San Francisco, London, and New York, Culture Amp is the world’s largest independent employee feedback company and has raised $76.3M USD from Index Ventures, Felicis Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and Blackbird Ventures. Learn more at cultureamp.com and @CultureAmp.


Attachment 

Michele Gallagher
Culture Amp
917-497-5114
michele.gallagher@cultureamp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:55pFortress Blockchain Announces Planned Exit from Crypto-Currency Business
GL
08:52pOOH MEDIA : Commuters tapping into singapore's social scene
PU
08:51pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Snap, Inc. - SNAP
PR
08:47pRMP : Alaska Operations Update - Total Depth Reached
PU
08:47pLaw Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Investors
GL
08:46pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Syneos Health, Inc. - SYNH
PR
08:42pCEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
RE
08:42pDORAY MINERALS : Deflector Near-Mine Exploration Drilling Results
PU
08:42pUQM TECHNOLOGIES INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of UQM Technologies, Inc. - UQM
PR
08:41pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. - AFH
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : Hyundai may suspend production at one of its Chinese plants as slowdown bites
2AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : to close U.S. pop-up stores, focus on opening more book stores
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : Exxon Mobil CEO sets plan to boost spending; shares dip
4APPLE : CEOs tell Trump they are hiring more Americans without college degrees
5SAPUTO INC. : SAPUTO : Announces a Change in Senior Management

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.