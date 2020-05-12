Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

This weekend did also not pass without the spreading of fake news by the international liberal mainstream

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 04:55am EDT

'This weekend did also not pass without the spreading of fake news by the international liberal mainstream', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó declared on his social media page on Sunday evening.

The Ambassadors to Budapest of the five countries involved will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday. 'The foreign ministers of five Northern European countries - Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden - assured the General Secretary of the European Council, who is concerned about the Hungarian coronavirus Act, of their support in a letter, and some have made separate statement in which they are spreading fake news and not telling the truth about Hungary', Mr. Szijjártó said. 'The incessant lies about the building of a dictatorship and the unending and unlimited mandate remerged', he noted. 'Nothing new, we might think, and move on with a shrug of our shoulders: The Hungarian nation is over a thousand years old and wants nothing to do with this pathetically hypocritical nannying', he stated. 'The Danish, Icelandic, Finnish, Norwegian and Swedish foreign minister should not think they know better than the Hungarians what is good for the Hungarians', he added. 'They can safely entrust this to us; the people of Hungary are capable of deciding what they do or do not want. The foreign ministers should instead feel free to involve themselves with their own affairs', Mr. Szijjártó emphasised. The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade also said the Ambassadors to Budapest of all five countries involved will be summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

(Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade/MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 08:54:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:25aLPKF LASER & ELECTRONICS : Signs Technology License Agreement with Nippon Electric Glass
EQ
05:25aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Shareholders Support All Proposals at 2020 Annual General Meeting
BU
05:24aBOC Aviation says lessors may have to take back planes later this year
RE
05:21aJFE : Japan's JFE books record loss, aims to cut costs and sell assets
RE
05:20aADB Provides $100 Million to Support Mongolia's COVID-19 Response
PU
05:20aSPECIAL ANALYSIS BY THE BANK OF ISRAEL RESEARCH DEPARTMENT : Initial economic insights from indices of changes in mobility patterns in Israel
PU
05:20aNew Credit Line to MSMEs in Place
PU
05:20aMemorandum on Cooperation between Argentina and Russia
PU
05:20aCompanies Have Access to More Credit at Lower Interest Rates
PU
05:20aNew Credit Line for MSMEs with No Access to Credit
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks falter as anxiety grows over second coronavirus wave
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : first-quarter net profit drops 29% as coronavirus outbreak dampens business
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : warns of massive Q3 loss as COVID-19 adds to pain
4VODAFONE GROUP PLC : VODAFONE : keeps dividend as pandemic hits roaming, but boosts data
5Hyatt to lay off 1,300 employees as pandemic cripples travel

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group