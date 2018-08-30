Thiz Technology : Revised Proxy Form (New Proxy Form) for the Annual General Meeting of Friday

THIZ TECHNOLOGY GROUP LIMITED уࣛ߅޼ණྠϞࠢʮ̡*

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8119)

Revised Proxy Form (New Proxy Form) for the Annual General Meeting of

Friday, 28 September 2018 at 3:00 p.m.

I/We(1)

of registered holder(s) of (2)

being the shares

of HK$1.0 each in the capital of Thiz Technology Group Limited (the "Company ") hereby appoint the Chairman of the Meeting, or (3)

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the Annual General Meeting of the Company (and at any adjournment thereof) to be held at 1/F., Boardroom, South Pacific Hotel, 23 Morrison Hill Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong on Friday, 28 September 2018 at 3:00 p.m. and to vote in respect of the following resolutions as indicated below, or, if no such indication is given, as my/our proxy thinks fit:

ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS

FOR(4)

AGAINST(4)

1. To receive and consider the consolidated audited financial statements and the reports of the directors and auditors for the year ended 31 March 2018.

2. (i) To re-elect Mr. Lin En Fu as an executive director of the Company (ii) To re-elect Mr. Lin Chien Hsin as a non-executive director of the Company (iii) To re-elect Ms. Lin Yan, Jenny as an Independent non-executive director of the Company (iv) To authorize the board of directors of the company to fix the remuneration of the said directors

3. To re-appoint BDO Limited as auditors of the Company and to authorise the board of directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

4A. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to allot, issue and deal with new shares of the Company.

4B. To grant a general mandate to the directors of the Company to repurchase its own shares.

4C. To extend the general mandate granted to the directors of the Company under Resolution 4A by the number of shares repurchased.

Dated

Signature

(Full name in block capitals)

Notes:

1. Full name(s) and address(es) to be inserted in BLOCK CAPITALS.

2. Please insert the number of shares registered in your name(s). If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to relate to all the shares in the Company registered in your name(s).

3. If you wish to appoint a proxy other than the Chairman of the Meeting, please strike out "the Chairman of the Meeting, or" and insert the name and address of the person you wish to appoint in the space provided. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALLED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT. A proxy need not be a member of the Company.

4. IMPORTANT: If you wish to vote for any resolution, please indicate with an "✓" in the appropriate space marked "For" beside the resolution. If you wish to vote against any resolution, please indicate with an "✓" in the appropriate space marked "Against" beside the resolution. In the absence of any such indication, your proxy will be entitled to vote for or against the resolution or to abstain at his/her discretion. Your proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the Annual General Meeting other than those referred to in the Notice convening the Annual General Meeting.

5. In the case of joint shareholders, any one of such joint holders may vote at the meeting, either in person or by proxy, in respect of such share as if he were solely entitled thereto, but if more than one of such joint holders should be present at the meeting, the vote of the senior who tenders a vote, whether in person or by proxy, shall be accepted to the exclusion of the vote(s) of other joint holder(s) and for this purpose seniority shall be determined by the order in which the names stand in the register of members.

6. The form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorised in writing. In the case of a corporation, this form must be executed under seal or under the hand of an officer or attorney duly authorised.

7. To be valid, this form of proxy together with the power of attorney or other authority (if any) under which it is signed or a notarially certified copy thereof must be deposited at the office of the Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong as soon as possible and in any event not less than 48 hours before the time appointed for the Annual General Meeting or any adjournment thereof.

8. Completion and delivery of the form of proxy will not preclude you from attending and voting at the meeting if you so wish. In the event that you attend the meeting after having deposited a form or forms of proxy, your form or forms of proxy shall be deemed to be revoked.

9. A Shareholder who has not yet lodged the form of proxy for the AGM dated 21 August 2018 (the "Old Proxy Form") with Tricor Tengis Limited is requested to lodge the New Proxy Form if he or she wishes to appoint proxies to attend the AGM on his or her behalf. In this case, the Old Proxy Form should not be lodged with Tricor Tengis Limited. A Shareholder who has already lodged the Old Proxy Form with Tricor Tengis Limited should note that: (i) If no New Proxy Form is lodged with Tricor Tengis Limited, the Old Proxy Form will be treated as a valid form of proxy lodged by him or her if correctly completed. (ii) If the New Proxy Form is lodged with Tricor Tengis Limited before 3:00 p.m. on 26 September 2018, the New Proxy Form will revoke and supersede the Old Proxy Form previously lodged by him or her. The New Proxy Form will be treated as a valid form of proxy lodged by the Shareholder if correctly completed. (iii) If the New Proxy Form is lodged with Tricor Tengis Limited after 3:00 p.m. on 26 September 2018, the New Proxy Form will be invalid. It will not revoke the Old Proxy Form previously lodged by the Shareholder. The Old Proxy Form will be treated as a valid form of proxy lodged by him or her if correctly completed. Shareholders are reminded that completion and delivery of the Old Proxy Form and/or the New Proxy Form will not preclude Shareholders from attending and voting in person at the AGM or at any adjourned meeting(s) should they so wish.



*

For identification purpose only

PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT

Your supply of your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) is on a voluntary basis for the purpose of processing your request for the appointment of a proxy (or proxies) and your voting instructions for the meeting of the Company (the 'Purposes'). We may transfer your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) to our agent, contractor, or third party service provider who provides administrative, computer and other services to us and to such parties who are authorised by law to request the information or are otherwise relevant for the Purposes and need to receive the information. Your and your proxy's (or proxies') name(s) and address(es) will be retained for such period as may be necessary to fulfil the Purposes. You/your proxy (or proxies) has/have the right to request access to and/or correction of the relevant personal data in accordance with the provisions of the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance (Chapter 486 of the Laws of Hong Kong) and any such request should be in writing to Tricor Tengis Limited at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong.