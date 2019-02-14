Thomas : Announces Key Promotions to Support Continued Growth as the Leading Data and Platform Company for Industry

Thomas, the leading provider of product sourcing, supplier selection and marketing solutions for industry, has announced four key promotions reflecting the company’s growth as a technology-driven data and platform company.

In announcing the promotions, Thomas President and CEO Tony Uphoff said, “These colleagues have each played a key role in Thomas’ transformation into the market leading data and platform company we are today. These well-earned promotions are designed to help accelerate the expansion of our market opportunity as we leverage our proprietary, real-time data capabilities, our solutions and our technologies to better serve our users, and our advertisers.”

Hans Wald, Chief Technology Officer, has been named a corporate officer of the company -- a direct reflection of the transformation Thomas has made into becoming a technology company. Since 2010, Hans has been responsible for strategic technology vision and planning, as well as engineering and operations for product and business technology platforms.

Tom Greco has been announced as the VP of Data Products and Services, where he will lead Thomas’ expansion into the data services business. Tom has been instrumental in innovating new products and operational processes for Thomas. Tom will also continue in his present role of leading the Thomasnet.com® Product team.

David Bandi has been named VP of Business Development, and will be responsible for developing strategic alliances, partnerships and joint ventures for Thomas’ growing data and insights business. Dave was instrumental in building Thomas’ Product Data Solutions business in the BIM/Commercial Building sector, in which he will continue to play a role.

Shawn Fitzgerald has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. Among his many accomplishments with Thomas, Shawn was responsible for creating and growing Thomas Marketing Services into the leading inbound marketing and web development services provider for industrial clientele. In his most recent position as VP Marketing Services, Shawn oversaw all brand, marketing and PR functions for Thomas and led the rebranding of the company in 2017.

