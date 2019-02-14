Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thomas : Announces Key Promotions to Support Continued Growth as the Leading Data and Platform Company for Industry

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 09:35am EST

Thomas, the leading provider of product sourcing, supplier selection and marketing solutions for industry, has announced four key promotions reflecting the company’s growth as a technology-driven data and platform company.

In announcing the promotions, Thomas President and CEO Tony Uphoff said, “These colleagues have each played a key role in Thomas’ transformation into the market leading data and platform company we are today. These well-earned promotions are designed to help accelerate the expansion of our market opportunity as we leverage our proprietary, real-time data capabilities, our solutions and our technologies to better serve our users, and our advertisers.”

Hans Wald, Chief Technology Officer, has been named a corporate officer of the company -- a direct reflection of the transformation Thomas has made into becoming a technology company. Since 2010, Hans has been responsible for strategic technology vision and planning, as well as engineering and operations for product and business technology platforms.

Tom Greco has been announced as the VP of Data Products and Services, where he will lead Thomas’ expansion into the data services business. Tom has been instrumental in innovating new products and operational processes for Thomas. Tom will also continue in his present role of leading the Thomasnet.com® Product team.

David Bandi has been named VP of Business Development, and will be responsible for developing strategic alliances, partnerships and joint ventures for Thomas’ growing data and insights business. Dave was instrumental in building Thomas’ Product Data Solutions business in the BIM/Commercial Building sector, in which he will continue to play a role.

Shawn Fitzgerald has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. Among his many accomplishments with Thomas, Shawn was responsible for creating and growing Thomas Marketing Services into the leading inbound marketing and web development services provider for industrial clientele. In his most recent position as VP Marketing Services, Shawn oversaw all brand, marketing and PR functions for Thomas and led the rebranding of the company in 2017.

About Thomas

Thomas provides actionable information, data, analysis and tools that align with and support today’s industrial buying process. Its solutions include the Thomas Network at Thomasnet.com®, industry’s largest and most active buyer/supplier network. Through Thomas Marketing Services, the company provides full-service industrial marketing programs and website development. Thomas Product Data Solutions helps manufacturers connect with design engineers through advanced CAD/BIM and data syndication services. Thomas WebTrax® provides opportunity intelligence on in-market buyers to help marketing and sales teams track, identify, and engage high value prospects. Thomas Insights delivers original content to help marketers and supply chain professionals inform their decision-making, through leading titles including Inbound Logistics®, Industrial Equipment News® (IEN®), Thomas Industry Update, and the Thomas Index™.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:53aFORM 8.3 - AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS : Stride gaming plc
GL
09:52aNissan and Renault reaffirm alliance, but avoid talk of Nissan chairmanship
RE
09:52aIRIDIUM COMMUNICATIONS : Dear Iridium, #flarewell
PU
09:52aCORMEDIX : Announces fda meeting update
PU
09:52aFEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE : 2018 Annual Report on Form 10-K pdf
PU
09:52aSOCIETE GENERALE : Corporate & Investment Banking appoints Olivier Biraud Senior Banker
PU
09:52aEGETAEPPER A/S : Announcement of delisting of egetæpper a/s
AQ
09:52aEROS INTERNATIONAL : Now and Jean-Claude Biguine India Collaborate to Offer an Immersive Experience to All Beauty and Entertainment Enthusiasts
BU
09:51aINCAP CORPORATION : Estonian President visited Incap's electronics factory in Kuressaare
GL
09:51aWorkday Ranks #4 on Fortune's List of 100 Best Companies to Work For
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
2MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
3NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
4RENAULT : RENAULT : 2018 Profit Slumped; Maintains Dividend
5ASTRAZENECA : AstraZeneca 4Q Net Profit Fell; Sees Product Sales Growth in 2019

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.