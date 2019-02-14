Thomas : Announces Key Promotions to Support Continued Growth as the Leading Data and Platform Company for Industry

Thomas, the leading provider of product sourcing, supplier selection and
marketing solutions for industry, has announced four key promotions
reflecting the company’s growth as a technology-driven data and platform
company.
In announcing the promotions, Thomas President and CEO Tony Uphoff said,
“These colleagues have each played a key role in Thomas’ transformation
into the market leading data and platform company we are today. These
well-earned promotions are designed to help accelerate the expansion of
our market opportunity as we leverage our proprietary, real-time data
capabilities, our solutions and our technologies to better serve our
users, and our advertisers.”
Hans Wald, Chief Technology Officer, has been named a corporate officer
of the company -- a direct reflection of the transformation Thomas has
made into becoming a technology company. Since 2010, Hans has been
responsible for strategic technology vision and planning, as well as
engineering and operations for product and business technology platforms.
Tom Greco has been announced as the VP of Data Products and Services,
where he will lead Thomas’ expansion into the data services business.
Tom has been instrumental in innovating new products and operational
processes for Thomas. Tom will also continue in his present role of
leading the Thomasnet.com® Product team.
David Bandi has been named VP of Business Development, and will be
responsible for developing strategic alliances, partnerships and joint
ventures for Thomas’ growing data and insights business. Dave was
instrumental in building Thomas’ Product Data Solutions business in the
BIM/Commercial Building sector, in which he will continue to play a role.
Shawn Fitzgerald has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer. Among his
many accomplishments with Thomas, Shawn was responsible for creating and
growing Thomas Marketing Services into the leading inbound marketing and
web development services provider for industrial clientele. In his most
recent position as VP Marketing Services, Shawn oversaw all brand,
marketing and PR functions for Thomas and led the rebranding of the
company in 2017.
About Thomas
Thomas provides actionable information, data, analysis and tools that
align with and support today’s industrial buying process. Its solutions
include the Thomas Network at Thomasnet.com®,
industry’s largest and most active buyer/supplier network. Through
Thomas Marketing Services, the company provides full-service industrial
marketing programs and website development. Thomas Product Data
Solutions helps manufacturers connect with design engineers through
advanced CAD/BIM and data syndication services. Thomas
WebTrax® provides opportunity intelligence on in-market
buyers to help marketing and sales teams track, identify, and engage
high value prospects. Thomas Insights delivers original content to help
marketers and supply chain professionals inform their decision-making,
through leading titles including Inbound Logistics®,
Industrial Equipment News® (IEN®),
Thomas Industry Update, and the Thomas Index™.
