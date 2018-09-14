Log in
Thomas B. Trott, Jr. Named as a Director of Frederick County Bank

09/14/2018 | 10:51pm CEST

Frederick County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPink Marketplace: FCBI), the parent company for Frederick County Bank (“FCB”), announces the recent appointment of Thomas B. Trott, Jr. to the Board of Directors for the Company and the Bank. Mr. Trott’s appointment expands the Board to 11 directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005576/en/

Thomas B. Trott, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)

Thomas B. Trott, Jr. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Tom’s extensive knowledge of, and extreme dedication to, the Frederick community will add a valuable perspective to our Board of Directors,” said Raymond Raedy, Chairman of the Board of Directors. “We appreciate his willingness to serve as a director and look forward to benefitting from his judgment and insights.”

Mr. Trott is Branch Manager of the Frederick office of Embrace Home Loans. He joined Embrace Home Loans as a Senior Loan Officer in April of 2011 and was promoted to Branch Manager of the Frederick Office in May of 2013. Prior to Embrace he was a Senior Loan Officer for Presidential Mortgage and gained banking experience at First Bank of Frederick and Farmers & Mechanics. Mr. Trott is the owner of Mid-Maryland Motors and a partner in Equity 11 LLC.

Mr. Trott also serves on the Frederick County YMCA Board of Directors. He is a member of: Frederick Impact Club; Endowment Committee (Chairman effective 1/1/2019), Frederick YMCA; Heritage Frederick; Frederick Elks Club BPOE #684; and Architectural Review Committee, Maxwell Place Condominiums. In his free time he enjoys hiking, biking, genealogy, and history.

Frederick County Bank is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland, and conducts full service commercial banking services through five bank centers, four of which are located in the City of Frederick and one in Walkersville, Maryland.


© Business Wire 2018
