Thomas Introduces Thomas Connect: Product Experience Management For Industry

Thomas,
the leader in product sourcing, supplier selection and marketing
solutions for industry, has announced the release of Thomas
Connect, a solution that makes it easier for OEMs and distributors
to deliver the rich, detailed online product data that today’s design
engineers and industrial buyers require.
Thomas Connect is built upon the proven Thomas Navigator Product
Experience Management Platform, which OEMs and industrial distributors
have used to sell millions of products online since 2003. Now users can
seamlessly integrate the platform into their websites, and provide an
online experience on par with the biggest names in e-commerce.
“In what we call the ‘Amazon effect,’ online sales giants have raised
the expectations of today’s industrial buyers,” said Thomas President
and CEO Tony Uphoff. “Those buyers and design engineers expect detailed
product information at their fingertips, so they can easily evaluate,
compare and spec products. Small to midsize OEMs and distributors often
lack the resources or data necessary to make that happen at a high level
– until now. Thomas Connect is the solution they’ve been looking for.”
For OEMs, Thomas Connect is an efficient way to create and maintain
detailed product information, publish it online, and syndicate it to all
sales partners. For distributors, it’s an easy way to power their
websites with OEM-approved data including CAD and BIM models, supplied
directly from the manufacturers they represent.
The Thomas Connect interface makes it easy to use existing digitized
product data, or data converted from sources such as print catalogs,
Excel files and spec sheets, and create normalized data that buyers can
search, sort, compare and download.
“Today’s buyers are as much as 70 percent of the way through the buying
process before they reach out to a supplier,” continued Uphoff. “Thomas
Connect helps OEMs and distributors get their product info in front of
those buyers in the early design and evaluation stages of the process,
which increases their likelihood of getting spec’d into the customer’s
design.”
The Thomas Connect network presently includes data from over 1,500 North
American OEMs. Whether the user is a distributor or OEM, each user’s
first connection to a sales partner through Thomas Connect is free.
To learn more, visit business.thomasnet.com/thomas-connect
About Thomas
Thomas provides actionable information, data, analysis and tools that
align with and support today’s industrial buying process. Its solutions
include the Thomas Network at Thomasnet.com®,
industry’s largest and most active buyer/supplier network. Through
Thomas Marketing Services, the company provides full-service industrial
marketing programs and website development. Thomas Product Data
Solutions helps manufacturers connect with design engineers through
advanced CAD/BIM and data syndication services. Thomas WebTrax®
provides opportunity intelligence on in-market buyers to help marketing
and sales teams track, identify, and engage high value prospects. Thomas
Insights delivers original content to help marketers and supply chain
professionals inform their decision-making, through leading titles
including Inbound Logistics®, Industrial
Equipment News® (IEN®),
Thomas Industry Update, and the Thomas Index™.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190122005216/en/