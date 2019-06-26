Thomas Keller and The French Laundry legally exonerated of wrongdoing in pregnancy discrimination lawsuit

Thomas Keller and The French Laundry are pleased the jury has reached the conclusion that there was no wrongdoing on our part in the pregnancy discrimination case No. 16-CV-00854 brought by Vannessa Scott-Allen. We are and always have been supportive of women and their families. We are disappointed to see lawyers seeking an exorbitant sum for erroneous claims, and believe that these types of frivolous cases do a disservice to the very cause they are meant to further. This has been a trying ordeal for all of us and we are appreciative that it has come to the right conclusion. We wish to thank everyone who supported us in this process.

