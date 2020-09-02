Thomas Laubach, a Top Adviser to Federal Reserve Chairman, Dies

By Nick Timiraos

Thomas Laubach, a top adviser to Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell who led the central bank's division of monetary affairs, died Wednesday at his home in Kensington, Md., after being treated for pancreatic cancer. He was 55.

Mr. Laubach was an influential thinker in monetary economics. He authored seminal research used to measure estimates of the interest rate that neither spurs nor slows economic growth, work that underpinned shifts in Fed policy-making in recent years.

As director of monetary affairs, he was a key participant in meetings of the central bank's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee, tasked with preparing briefings, strategies and the heavily scrutinized policy statements delivered upon their conclusion.

Mr. Laubach completed his undergraduate studies in Germany and received his doctorate from Princeton University, completing his thesis under Ben Bernanke, who would later serve as Fed chairman.

Mr. Laubach began his career at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City before joining the staff of the Fed's Washington-based board in 2000. He worked at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development from 2003-05 and at Goethe University Frankfurt from 2008-12. He was named to lead the Fed's monetary affairs division by then-Fed Chairwoman Janet Yellen in 2015.

