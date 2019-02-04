Log in
Thomas Lydon Joins VT Group As President, Aviation Solutions

02/04/2019 | 01:01pm EST

CHANTILLY, Va., Feb. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Group, a premier middle-market technology integrator and C4ISR solutions provider to the Federal government, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Lydon as President, Aviation Solutions. Lydon will lead the consolidated business that integrates VT Group's worldwide aviation services with the engineering and logistics capabilities of recently acquired National Technologies Associates, Inc. (NTA). The newly formed division will provide RDT&E and a full-spectrum of mission-critical operations, maintenance, and sustainment services for fixed, rotary, tiltrotor, and unmanned aircraft.   

Thomas Lydon, President, Aviation Solutions, VT Group

"Tom and I have worked together many times over the past 25 years. He is a strong, mission-focused leader with a proven track record successfully operating and growing businesses in the defense, aerospace, and information technology sectors," said John Hassoun, VT Group President and Chief Executive Officer. "Tom is the perfect fit to integrate and lead VT Group's growing portfolio of aviation programs and capabilities."

Prior to joining VT Group, Lydon served as Senior Vice President at Sabre Systems, Inc., where he was responsible for strategy, business development, and operations, resulting in numerous strategic prime contract awards. Lydon has also held executive and senior-level leadership positions at industry-leading firms such as Vistronix, SAIC, General Dynamics, Veridian, and Grumman Aerospace, overseeing large-scale operations and business development.

Lydon started his career with the U.S. Navy as an E-2C radar operator for Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron 126. He is a graduate of the College of Southern Maryland in La Plata, MD and serves on the Board of the Armed Forces Communications and Electronics Association (AFCEA).

About VT Group
Headquartered in Chantilly, VA, VT Group is a leading technology integrator with close to 50 years of experience delivering C4ISR solutions to complex challenges faced by our government and commercial customers in the Defense and National Security markets. An end-to-end provider of integrated information systems and technology engineering solutions, VT Group operations span more than 80 locations worldwide. For more information on VT Group, visit us at www.vt-group.com.

VT Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/VT Group)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomas-lydon-joins-vt-group-as-president-aviation-solutions-300788993.html

SOURCE VT Group


© PRNewswire 2019
Latest news "Companies"
