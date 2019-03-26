Thomas M. Troy to Succeed Paula F. Downey as CSAA Insurance Group's President and Chief Executive Officer

Former Allstate executive is leader in dynamic personal lines industry

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, today announced that its board of directors named Thomas M. Troy to succeed Paula F. Downey as the company’s chief executive officer and a member of its board of directors, effective April 8, 2019.

New CEO Thomas M. Troy

“Paula Downey transformed the company with her bold vision and outstanding leadership, and we are grateful for her service to AAA Members and AAA during her 45-year career,” said Jack Brown, chairman of the CSAA Insurance Group Board of Directors. “Looking forward, Tom Troy is a proven executive whose skills and experience make him ideally suited to chart a course for how property casualty insurance products and services will be used, experienced and delivered to AAA Members, now and in the future. With a foundation of deep industry expertise and CSAA Insurance Group’s recent transformation investments, Tom is well-positioned to take the organization to the next level, and we are excited that he is joining our organization.”

“I am impressed with what Paula and the team have built, and I’m honored to be affiliated with the iconic AAA brand and its reputation for high quality and service to members, employees and the community,” said Troy. “I am excited to begin accelerating the company’s delivery of products and services to our partners and members while capitalizing on the right innovation opportunities for future success. Finally, I look forward to continuing the pursuit of our mission to create members for life by fulfilling our promise to be there when they need us.”

“I am grateful to our talented leadership team and board of directors for their unwavering support during my tenure and to our employees, who impress me on a daily basis with their passion for serving AAA Members and bettering our communities,” said Downey, who announced her retirement in August 2018 and helped grow the company from $2.4 billion in 2010 to $4 billion in 2018. “This is an exciting time for the insurance industry, and I wish Tom and the company much success.”

Troy brings 30+ years of insurance experience, most recently serving as an executive vice president at Allstate, where he led a $5 billion portfolio of Allstate Business Insurance, Encompass Insurance, Esurance and Ivantage. He was promoted to that role from executive vice president of Allstate Brand Operations, where his broad areas of responsibility included agency and customer service, operations support, strategic portfolio management, operations finance and customer experience. With a proven track record for working successfully with agents and brokers in a variety of distribution models, Tom understands deeply the changing needs and preferences of insurance consumers. Prior to Allstate, Tom was EVP and COO with Liberty Mutual and, before that, held senior leadership positions with Safeco Corporation and was a commercial underwriter with Kemper National Insurance Companies. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Washington and a Masters of Business Administration from Seattle University.

About CSAA Insurance Group

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer, offers automobile, homeowners and other personal lines of insurance to AAA members through AAA clubs in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has been rated “A” or better by A.M. Best for more than 90 years, and is one of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the United States, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in America by Points of Light.

