Thomas M. Troy to Succeed Paula F. Downey as CSAA Insurance Group's President and Chief Executive Officer

CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA insurer, today announced that its board of
directors named Thomas M. Troy to succeed Paula F. Downey as the
company’s chief executive officer and a member of its board of
directors, effective April 8, 2019.
“Paula Downey transformed the company with her bold vision and
outstanding leadership, and we are grateful for her service to AAA
Members and AAA during her 45-year career,” said Jack Brown, chairman of
the CSAA Insurance Group Board of Directors. “Looking forward, Tom Troy
is a proven executive whose skills and experience make him ideally
suited to chart a course for how property casualty insurance products
and services will be used, experienced and delivered to AAA Members, now
and in the future. With a foundation of deep industry expertise and CSAA
Insurance Group’s recent transformation investments, Tom is
well-positioned to take the organization to the next level, and we are
excited that he is joining our organization.”
“I am impressed with what Paula and the team have built, and I’m honored
to be affiliated with the iconic AAA brand and its reputation for high
quality and service to members, employees and the community,” said Troy.
“I am excited to begin accelerating the company’s delivery of products
and services to our partners and members while capitalizing on the right
innovation opportunities for future success. Finally, I look forward to
continuing the pursuit of our mission to create members for life by
fulfilling our promise to be there when they need us.”
“I am grateful to our talented leadership team and board of directors
for their unwavering support during my tenure and to our employees, who
impress me on a daily basis with their passion for serving AAA Members
and bettering our communities,” said Downey, who announced her
retirement in August 2018 and helped grow the company from $2.4 billion
in 2010 to $4 billion in 2018. “This is an exciting time for the
insurance industry, and I wish Tom and the company much success.”
Troy brings 30+ years of insurance experience, most recently serving as
an executive vice president at Allstate, where he led a $5 billion
portfolio of Allstate Business Insurance, Encompass Insurance, Esurance
and Ivantage. He was promoted to that role from executive vice president
of Allstate Brand Operations, where his broad areas of responsibility
included agency and customer service, operations support, strategic
portfolio management, operations finance and customer experience. With a
proven track record for working successfully with agents and brokers in
a variety of distribution models, Tom understands deeply the changing
needs and preferences of insurance consumers. Prior to Allstate, Tom was
EVP and COO with Liberty Mutual and, before that, held senior leadership
positions with Safeco Corporation and was a commercial underwriter with
Kemper National Insurance Companies. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from
the University of Washington and a Masters of Business Administration
from Seattle University.
About CSAA Insurance Group
CSAA Insurance Group, a AAA Insurer, offers automobile, homeowners and
other personal lines of insurance to AAA members through AAA clubs in 23
states and the District of Columbia. Founded in 1914, the company has
been rated “A” or better by A.M. Best for more than 90 years, and is one
of the top personal lines property casualty insurance groups in the
United States, according to the National Association of Insurance
Commissioners. The company has been repeatedly named one of the 50 most
community-minded companies in America by Points of Light.
