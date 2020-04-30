Log in
Thomas : President & CEO Tony Uphoff Honored as Connectiv's 2020 McAllister Top Management Fellow

04/30/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

Thomas President and CEO Tony Uphoff has been selected to be inducted to Connectiv’s 2020 McAllister Top Fellowship program. The announcement was made at Connectiv’s CES Deconstructed, a series of virtual sessions offering exclusive insights and access to information industry leaders about adapting their field to the current COVID-19 crisis and positioning their companies to grow post-pandemic.

Uphoff presented this afternoon at the CES Deconstructed panel session ‘CEO Power Panel: How Industry Leaders Are Planning for Their Companies to Not Just Survive but Thrive,’ sharing details on Thomas’ evolution, steps the legacy company is taking to manage challenges brought on by the current crisis, as well as the future of information media and the manufacturing industrial sector. Thomas is the leader in product sourcing, supplier selection, and marketing solutions for industry, delivering actionable information, data, analysis and tools that align with and support today’s industrial buying process.

Connectiv, a global business information association, awards the McAllister Editorial Fellowship and the McAllister Top Management Fellowship each year to an editor and an executive who promote the study of business media. Uphoff’s career in business information has given him a ringside seat to every major technology transformation of the last 25 years, spearheading successful digital transformations of several businesses, including Business.com, InformationWeek, UBM TechWeb, VNU Media, and The Hollywood Reporter.

As part of the fellowship, Uphoff will mentor and advise faculty, graduate, and undergraduate students at the Medill Magazine Project at Northwestern University Medill School of Journalism about industry best practices, drawing upon his vast experience and knowledge gleaned throughout his prestigious career. The residency will take place in early 2021.

“I am honored to be selected as the 2020 McAllister Top Management Fellowship, and to have the opportunity to help inspire and educate Medill scholars as we enter this new era,” said Uphoff. “There has never been a time when technology and media have been so interconnected and this will continue to impact the business media landscape. This is a great chance to learn and explore a lot together.”

About Thomas

Thomas provides actionable information, data, analysis and tools that align with and support today’s industrial buying process. Its solutions include the Thomas Network at Thomasnet.com®, industry’s largest and most active buyer/supplier network. Through Thomas Marketing Services, the company provides full-service industrial marketing programs and website development. Thomas Product Data Solutions helps manufacturers connect with design engineers through advanced CAD/BIM and data syndication services. Thomas Industrial Data supplies sourcing and supply chain trend data to media, investors, analysts, and researchers to provide market insight and inform decision making. Thomas WebTrax® provides opportunity intelligence on in-market buyers to help marketing and sales teams track, identify, and engage high-value prospects. Thomas Insights delivers original content to help marketers and supply chain professionals inform their decision-making, through leading titles including Inbound Logistics®, Thomas Industry Update, Industrial Equipment News® (IEN®), and the Thomas Index.


© Business Wire 2020
