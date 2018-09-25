Thomas : Releases Thomas : WebTrax® 3.0, Delivering “Opportunity Intelligence” for Industry

Thomas, the leader in product sourcing, supplier selection and marketing
solutions for industry, has announced the release of Thomas
WebTrax® 3.0, a free platform that enables
suppliers to track, identify and engage buyers that are in-market for
the products or services they offer. The platform delivers actionable,
real-time “Opportunity
Intelligence” that allows users to go beyond simple web analytics to
engage real buyers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180925005582/en/
Thomas president and CEO Tony Uphoff explained, “At Thomas, our focus is
on supporting procurement professionals, engineers, and MRO buyers
throughout their entire buying process. We do so by helping suppliers
engage buyers with the right information at each stage of that process.
Thomas WebTrax is the next logical extension of that mission. It
provides actionable data on in-market buyers so suppliers can better
support and enable their prospects, and turn them into customers.”
Thomas WebTrax collects and stores real-time activity data from the
supplier’s website, Thomasnet.com® profile, eCatalogs,
CAD files, and even phone calls, and presents it on a single dashboard.
This gives suppliers a complete history of each buyer’s engagement with
the company’s digital marketing presence, and provides insight into what
the buyer is interested in and how far along they are in their buying
journey.
“Today’s industrial buyer is as much as 70 percent of the way through
their buying process before they even contact a supplier,” continued
Uphoff. “When you have data that tips you off to that buyer’s interest
during that first 70 percent, it’s a huge advantage for your marketing
and sales teams.”
Suppliers’ marketing teams can identify their high-value opportunities
by filtering for parameters such as industry, geography, company size,
and revenue. When sales teams receive these high-value opportunities,
the insight they have into the buyer’s interests -- and their
progression within the buying journey -- enables sales to craft more
relevant and useful outreach calls, with information the buyer wants and
needs at the various stages of that journey.
“The reality today is that “selling” is about enabling the buyer by
giving them the information they need at every stage of their buying
journey” said Uphoff. “The Opportunity Intelligence Thomas WebTrax 3.0
provides makes it possible for today’s industrial supplier to do so,
more effectively than ever before.”
In addition to a free Basic Profile on the Thomasnet.com product
sourcing and supplier selection platform, Thomas WebTrax is free for
qualifying businesses; visit http://Thomasnet.com/WebTrax
to learn more.
About Thomas
Thomas provides actionable information, data, analysis and tools that
align with and support today’s industrial buying process. Its solutions
include the Thomas Network at Thomasnet.com®,
industry’s largest and most active buyer/supplier network. Through
Thomas Marketing Services, the company provides full-service industrial
marketing programs and website development. Thomas Product Data
Solutions helps manufacturers connect with design engineers through
advanced CAD/BIM and data syndication services. Thomas
WebTrax® provides opportunity intelligence on in-market
buyers to help marketing and sales teams track, identify, and engage
high value prospects. Thomas Insights delivers original content to help
marketers and supply chain professionals inform their decision-making,
through leading titles including Inbound Logistics®,
Industrial Equipment News® (IEN®),
Thomas Industry Update, and the Thomas Index™.
