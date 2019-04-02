Thompson Creek Window Company Celebrates 39th with Facebook Live Q & A with homeowners

Lanham, MD, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thompson Creek Window Company is celebrating its 39th anniversary in business by opening our Thompson Creek Facebook page for a live question and answer session with company president Rick Wuest. The manufacturer and installer of energy-efficient home improvement replacement products will take questions from homeowners and job seekers alike.

“We’re happy to be celebrating our 39th year in operation here in the mid-Atlantic and support our local communities by passing along some of what we’ve learned in this industry,” Wuest said.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that only 14.5% of companies started in March, 1994 (the latest timeframe available) have survived through March of 2018. Thompson Creek was founded in 1980 and Wuest literally grew up in the business founded by his father. With 2018 entrances into both Richmond and Virginia Beach markets, the company continues to grow and look ahead to the future.

About Thompson Creek Window Company

Headquartered in Lanham, Maryland, Thompson Creek Window Company is a privately owned and family-operated manufacturer and installer of energy-efficient home improvement replacement products. Founded in 1980, the Company has evolved into a leading exterior home improvement manufacturing and contracting company in the United States. Employing a staff of more than 400, Thompson Creek designs, builds and installs top-quality replacement windows and doors, vinyl siding, roofing and a clog-free gutter system to create homeowners proud to show off their homes.

