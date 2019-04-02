Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thompson Creek Window Company Celebrates 39th with Facebook Live Q & A with homeowners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 07:38am EDT

Lanham, MD, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thompson Creek Window Company is celebrating its 39th anniversary in business by opening our Thompson Creek Facebook page for a live question and answer session with company president Rick Wuest. The manufacturer and installer of energy-efficient home improvement replacement products will take questions from homeowners and job seekers alike. 
“We’re happy to be celebrating our 39th year in operation here in the mid-Atlantic and support our local communities by passing along some of what we’ve learned in this industry,” Wuest said.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that only 14.5% of companies started in March, 1994 (the latest timeframe available) have survived through March of 2018. Thompson Creek was founded in 1980 and Wuest literally grew up in the business founded by his father. With 2018 entrances into both Richmond and Virginia Beach markets, the company continues to grow and look ahead to the future.
# # #
About Thompson Creek Window Company
Headquartered in Lanham, Maryland, Thompson Creek Window Company is a privately owned and family-operated manufacturer and installer of energy-efficient home improvement replacement products. Founded in 1980, the Company has evolved into a leading exterior home improvement manufacturing and contracting company in the United States. Employing a staff of more than 400, Thompson Creek designs, builds and installs top-quality replacement windows and doors, vinyl siding, roofing and a clog-free gutter system to create homeowners proud to show off their homes.

0_medium_TC_logo_HOR_Full_Color_RGB@3x.png
 


Maura Satchell
Thompson Creek Window Company
240-848-1254
msatchell@thompsoncreek.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:05aBOJANGLES : rsquo;® Names Jackie Woodward Chief Marketing Officer
BU
08:05aARES CAPITAL CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:05aMORE SERVICE, MORE SYNERGIES, ONE GROUP : Aalto Capital and Harrier Capital merge and open an office in New York
EQ
08:05aBIO KEY INTERNATIONAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:05aMARINE PRODUCTS CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:05aC-COM Successfully Tracks Kepler LEO Satellites
NE
08:05aLEG IMMOBILIEN AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
08:05aRIGNET, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:05aOnline consumer-products sales, including D2C, to reach 15% of all sales by 2022, says AlixPartners report
BU
08:05aFINLAB AG : FinLab publishes preliminary figures for financial year 2018
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GEMALTO : GEMALTO : French group Thales completes 4.8 billion euro takeover of Gemalto
2BLACKROCK INC : EXCLUSIVE: Investors drop out of two groups vying for Petrobras' gas pipeline unit - sources
3TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES : ASIAN EQUITIES' VALUATIONS STILL CHEAPER THAN ITS GLOBAL PEERS: Refinitiv data
4Exor's Elkann stresses long-term commitment to Fiat Chrysler
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : TENCENT : Chinese tech giant Tencent plans $5 billion dollar bond sale - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About