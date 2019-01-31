Thompson Hine Adds Partner, Owen Pinkerton, to D.C. Investment Management Practice

Thompson
Hine LLP is pleased to announce that Owen J.
Pinkerton has joined its Investment
Management group in Washington, D.C. as a partner. He comes from
Morris, Manning & Martin, where he led that firm’s Registered Funds
practice.
Pinkerton counsels business development companies (BDCs), registered
closed-end funds and interval funds on regulatory and transactional
matters, such as public and private offerings, and ongoing regulatory
compliance with the federal securities laws.
“Thompson Hine’s broad investment management practice initially
attracted me to the firm. My clients will benefit greatly from my new
partners’ investment management and tax expertise, as well as the firm’s
focus on new entrants to the market and emerging managers,” said
Pinkerton. “The firm’s commitment to innovation was also a draw – its
robust budgeting and project management tools and emphasis on providing
predictable and transparent service to clients is impressive.”
Pinkerton provides ongoing regulatory advice regarding general corporate
governance matters, including preparing and reviewing periodic reports
under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Investment Company Act
of 1940, and disclosure issues under the federal securities laws. His
counsel extends to issues arising under state “Blue Sky” laws and
processes, and FINRA regulation of public offerings and marketing
efforts.
“Owen’s skill set enhances the strengths of our Investment Management
practice and our office,” said David
A. Wilson, partner-in-charge of the Washington, D.C. office. “His
interval fund experience complements the Investment Management group’s
existing capabilities, and his experience with BDCs and traditional
closed-end funds allows us to expand our services to clients.”
Before entering private practice, Pinkerton was employed by the SEC as
an attorney-adviser and senior counsel within the SEC’s Division of
Corporation Finance. He also worked at the U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission in the Division of Trading and Markets and for the
U.S. House of Representatives.
