Thompson Hine Adds Partner, Owen Pinkerton, to D.C. Investment Management Practice

Thompson Hine LLP is pleased to announce that Owen J. Pinkerton has joined its Investment Management group in Washington, D.C. as a partner. He comes from Morris, Manning & Martin, where he led that firm’s Registered Funds practice.

Pinkerton counsels business development companies (BDCs), registered closed-end funds and interval funds on regulatory and transactional matters, such as public and private offerings, and ongoing regulatory compliance with the federal securities laws.

“Thompson Hine’s broad investment management practice initially attracted me to the firm. My clients will benefit greatly from my new partners’ investment management and tax expertise, as well as the firm’s focus on new entrants to the market and emerging managers,” said Pinkerton. “The firm’s commitment to innovation was also a draw – its robust budgeting and project management tools and emphasis on providing predictable and transparent service to clients is impressive.”

Pinkerton provides ongoing regulatory advice regarding general corporate governance matters, including preparing and reviewing periodic reports under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Investment Company Act of 1940, and disclosure issues under the federal securities laws. His counsel extends to issues arising under state “Blue Sky” laws and processes, and FINRA regulation of public offerings and marketing efforts.

“Owen’s skill set enhances the strengths of our Investment Management practice and our office,” said David A. Wilson, partner-in-charge of the Washington, D.C. office. “His interval fund experience complements the Investment Management group’s existing capabilities, and his experience with BDCs and traditional closed-end funds allows us to expand our services to clients.”

Before entering private practice, Pinkerton was employed by the SEC as an attorney-adviser and senior counsel within the SEC’s Division of Corporation Finance. He also worked at the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in the Division of Trading and Markets and for the U.S. House of Representatives.

About Thompson Hine LLP. Thompson Hine LLP, a full-service business law firm with approximately 400 lawyers in 7 offices, was ranked number 1 in the category “Most innovative North American law firms: New working models” by The Financial Times. For 6 straight years, Thompson Hine has distinguished itself in all areas of Service Delivery Innovation in the BTI Brand Elite, where it has been recognized as one of the top 4 firms for “Value for the Dollar” and “Commitment to Help” and among the top 5 firms “making changes to improve the client experience.” The firm’s commitment to innovation is embodied in Thompson Hine SmartPaTH® – a smarter way to work – predictable, efficient and aligned with client goals. For more information, please visit ThompsonHine.com and ThompsonHine.com/SmartPaTH.

