Thompson Hine Again Receives Top Marks in 2020 Corporate Equality Index

02/05/2020 | 02:11pm EST

Earns 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s annual scorecard assessing LGBTQ workplace equality

Thompson Hine LLP is proud to announce that it received a score of 100% on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s premier benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Thompson Hine joins the ranks of more than 680 major U.S. businesses that also earned top marks this year. This is the eighth consecutive year the firm has scored 100% as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

“At Thompson Hine, our focus on diversity, equity and inclusion contributes to a better workplace, enriching our client service and enabling us to provide greater creativity and innovation,” said Deborah Z. Read, the firm’s managing partner. “We strive to maintain an inclusive culture that allows us to attract and retain exceptional lawyers and staff, and, in turn, offer the best talent to our clients. The benefits of respecting the differences in our workforce are critical to our success.”

Thompson Hine, through the efforts of its Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Initiative and its Spotlight on Women® program, is committed to attracting, retaining and supporting a diverse workforce. The strength of that commitment is most evident in the makeup of the firm’s leadership, with a woman serving as its managing partner and 50% of its Executive Committee composed of women and minorities.

The CEI rates companies and top law firms on detailed criteria falling under five broad categories: nondiscrimination policies, employment benefits, demonstrated organizational competency and accountability around LGBTQ diversity and inclusion, public commitment to LGBTQ equality and responsible citizenship. Thompson Hine’s efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned the firm a 100% ranking and designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

“The impact of the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index over its 18-year history is profound. In this time, the corporate community has worked with us to adopt LGBTQ-inclusive policies, practices and benefits, establishing the Corporate Equality Index as a primary driving force for LGBTQ workplace inclusion in America and across the globe,” said HRC President Alphonso David. “These companies know that protecting their LGBTQ employees and customers from discrimination is not just the right thing to do – it is also the best business decision.”

The full report is available online at www.hrc.org/cei.

About Thompson Hine LLP. Thompson Hine LLP, a full-service business law firm with approximately 400 lawyers in 8 offices, was ranked number 1 in the category “Most innovative North American law firms: New working models” by The Financial Times and was 1 of 7 firms shortlisted for The American Lawyer’s inaugural Legal Services Innovation Award. Thompson Hine has distinguished itself in all areas of Service Delivery Innovation in the BTI Brand Elite, where it has been recognized as one of the top 4 firms for “Value for the Dollar” and “Commitment to Help” and among the top 5 firms “making changes to improve the client experience.” The firm’s commitment to innovation is embodied in Thompson Hine SmartPaTH® – a smarter way to work – predictable, efficient and aligned with client goals. For more information, please visit ThompsonHine.com and ThompsonHine.com/SmartPaTH.


© Business Wire 2020
