Thomson Resources : Annual Report 2019

On behalf of the Board, I thank you for your patience and look forward to being able to speak to on a more positive note in the near future.

The primary focus of the new Board has been, and is, to resolve matters with BeiSur and remove the overhang so that the Company can get on with exploration, raise needed funds and start clawing back lost shareholder value. This is no easy task, but there is a resolve from the Board to achieve these outcomes.

After the end of the Financial Year Messrs Gilligan, Belperio and Jones resigned from the Board of Directors and Richard Willson and I were appointed. Each of Messrs Gilligan, Belperio and Jones had been Directors with the Company since its inception and IPO and I am sure shareholders are extremely grateful to them for their continued efforts and stewardship over the years. Eoin Rothery has remained on as the Managing Director, for which Richard and I are very appreciative.

That Farm-in Agreement and non-performance by BeiSur has been a major overhang for the Company both in respect of its ability to raise capital for its other projects, as well as the progression of the Bygoo Tin Project itself. We know that the Company has an excellent project in the Bygoo Tin Project and an emerging gold play with the Harry Smith gold prospect.

The 2018/19 year has been a very frustrating one for the Company with, unfortunately, not much to show for the efforts of the Management team. This has largely been brought about by the lack of performance by BeiSur OstBarat Agency Ltd ("BeiSur") under the Bygoo Tin Project farm-in, which resulted ultimately in the termination of that Farm-in Agreement due to the failure of BeiSur to make the agreed payments.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

Project Activities

Bygoo Tin

Thomson Resources made good progress at its more advanced projects with successful drilling campaigns at Bygoo Tin and Harry Smith Gold in NSW. Further drilling campaigns are planned to follow up these good results.

At Bygoo the target was a newly discovered second greisen that runs perpendicular and at a shallower depth than the Main

Zone drilled from 2015 to 2018. The two greisens intersect under the old Dumbrells shallow pit. The new "Dumbrells" greisen

was delineated for more than 200m in length with ten holes for 762m and is open in both directions. The average intercept

(calculated from 8 holes) was 11m at 0.4% Sn from 29m depth (see Thomson's ASX release of 7 January 2019).

Regionally, a new area of tin lodes at Big Bygoo was drilled with fifteen holes for 1036m - all four lodes drilled returned significant tin values, with a standout intercept of 24m at 0.6% Sn from a depth of 46m at the Titanic lode (see Thomson's ASX release of 7 January 2019).

New modelling showed the potential for both the Main and Dumbrells Zones to extend significantly along strike and down dip. In particular the N-S Dumbrells zone may extend through the Smiths old tin workings towards the Big Bygoo area 1.5km to the south, an area with little or no previous testing.

The Bygoo Farm in with BeiSur OstBarat Agency Ltd. expired on June 30th, 2019, meaning that the project reverts 100% to Thomson Resources. Negotiations are continuing over possible future participation of BeiSur in the Bygoo Project.

Harry Smith Gold

Nine holes for 833m were drilled at the Harry Smith project with outstanding results from the two holes drilled on the Silver Spray lode, 130m south of the Golden Spray workings drilled earlier last year. Hole HSRC008 intercepted 49m at 0.8 g/t Au from 30m depth, while HSRC009, drilled 30m to the west, intercepted 17m at 5.2 g/t Au from 38m depth, including 9m at 9.2 g/t Au from 38m.

Regionally, an XRF and rock chip survey revealed promising surface gold at the Old Gladstone workings, two lines of shallow pits and shafts 4km east of Harry Smith.

Chillagoe Gold

Thomson applied for EPM application 27186 which covers 72 square km in the Chillagoe area of North Queensland. The area is prospective for intrusion-related gold and the EPM features several prospects with strong surface gold and limited or no drilling.

Tenement Holdings and Joint Ventures

Thomson holds 7 Exploration Licenses in NSW covering 676 square kilometres, after three ELs were relinquished during the quarter. A joint venture arrangement is in place over Havilah (EL 7391) with Silver Mines Ltd (ASX:SVL). Thomson also holds EPM 27186 in Queensland as described above.

Competent Person

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Eoin Rothery, (MSc), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rothery is a part-time employee of Thomson Resources Ltd. Mr Rothery has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Rothery consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

This announcement contains information extracted from the following reports: Thomson Resources ASX Releases 30 September 2015, 29 July 2016, 30 September 2016, 31 August 2017, 28 June 2017, 26 March 2018, 5 April 2018, 19 June 2018 and 5 July 2018 and are available to view on the website www.thomsonresources.com.au. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

