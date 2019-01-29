Thomson Resources : Further Gold Intersections at Harry Smith Prospect

ABN: 82 138 358 728 ASX: TMZ

29 January 2019

Further Gold Intersections at Harry Smith Prospect

Thomson Resources is pleased to announce further encouraging gold assays from its December 2018 drilling program at the Harry Smith gold project, 30km south of Ardlethan, NSW.

Hole HSRC010 intercepted 22m at 1.6 g/t Au from 30m depth, including 6m at 3.0 g/t Au from 34m depth. This hole was drilled 20m up-dip from HSRC004 and confirms the continuity of the main "Golden Spray" lode - HSRC004 intercepted 12m at 2.1 g/t Au from 50m depth in the Main lode position.

HSRC014 intercepted 12m at 1.2 g/t Au from 63m on the northern edge of the Harry Smith open-cut. Together with HSRC013, which entered old workings and was abandoned at 35m depth, this intercept suggests a steep westerly dip to the gold lode.

HSRC011, while encountering only low grade gold (10m at 0.33 g/t Au from 41m), confirmed continuity of gold-bearing quartz veining in the 200m gap in drilling on the Golden Spray and Harry Smith lodes. Strong quartz veining commenced at 30m downhole and continued for 20m.

Thomson drilled 9 holes for 833m at the Harry Smith project in December 2018, following on from five holes drilled earlier in 2018. Holes HSRC006 to HSRC009 were reported in an ASX release on January 16, 2019. The encouraging result of 9m at 9.2 g/t Au from 38m in HSRC009, within a broader zone of 17m at 5.2 g/t Au means that the Silver Spray lode will be prioritized for further drilling.

Eoin Rothery

Figure 1: Harry Smith area plan view. dots.

Recent holes, reported here, are marked with yellow collar

Table A -Drill Locations at Harry Smith

Hole MGA E MGA N Lode Depth Dip Bearing HSRC006 480288 6170851 Harry Smith 102 -60 220 HSRC007 480236 6170772 Harry Smith 132 -60 39 HSRC008 480140 6170876 Silver Spray 96 -60 200 HSRC009 480110 6170887 Silver Spray 114 -60 184 HSRC010 480128 6171041 Golden Spray 108 -60 220 HSRC011 480228 6170919 Midway 78 -60 220 HSRC012 480252 6170733 Harry Smith 84 -60 90 HSRC013 480270 6170831 Harry Smith 35 -55 220 HSRC014 480274 6170837 Harry Smith 84 -55 241

Co-ordinates are in Map Grid of Australia, Zone 55, recorded by Differential GPS positioning.

Bearing = MGA azimuth. All RLs (reduced level: elevation above the Australian Height Datum) are similar at 186-194m.

Table B: Significant intercepts in Thomson drilling December 2019

Hole From To g/t Au Width Intercept HSRC006 No significant gold HSRC007 No significant gold HSRC008 30 79 0.77 49 49m at 0.8 g/t Au inc 71 76 2.63 5 5m at 2.6 g/t Au HSRC009 38 55 5.2 17 17m at 5.2 g/t Au inc 38 47 9.2 9 9m at 9.2 g/t Au HSRC010 30 52 1.6 22 22m at 1.6 g/t Au inc 34 40 3.0 6 6m at 3.0 g/t Au HSRC011 41 51 0.33 10 10m at 0.33 g/t Au 54 63 0.2 9 9m at 0.2 g/t Au HSRC012 No significant gold HSRC013 Abandoned - hit old workings HSRC014 63 75 1.2 12 12m at 1.2 g/t Au inc 63 66 3.0 3 3m at 3.0 g/t Au

All intercepts shown that were greater than 2m @ 0.2 g/t Au. Up to 2m of Internal waste included.

Assays rounded to one decimal place. Widths are downhole, true widths are less and yet to be confirmed by 3D modelling.

Thomson Projects in NSW. NSW.

The Harry Smith prospect is south of Ardlethan, central

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Eoin Rothery, (MSc), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rothery is a full-time employee of Thomson Resources Ltd. Mr Rothery has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Rothery consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

Harry Smith Gold Prospect

At least two distinct gold-bearing quartz reefs occur at the Harry Smith prospect, termed here Golden Spray and Silver Spray (Figure 1). The reefs were worked in three periods (1893-1902, 1911-1917 and 1937-1942) with a total recorded production of over 3,500 ounces of gold (Mines Record 2507). The first modern exploration was carried out by Shell Minerals (Higgins 1981) including drilling of 9 percussion holes in 1981. Several holes hit wide zones of mineralisation with the best intercept (PNG5, 46m at 1.3 g/t Au) drilled to the north of the Golden Spray workings. Historic drilling is limited and not well recorded; the locations cannot be relied on and the holes may not have been completely sampled (Figure 1).

The next important phase of exploration was carried out by Bolnisi Gold (Rangott 1996), who drilled 15 RC holes in 1995, recording numerous mineralised intercepts. In particular, the strong gold intercepts of GG95-2 (25m at 2.2 g/t Au from 16m depth) and GG95-13 (18m at 2.4 g/t Au from 73m depth) confirmed the potential of the Golden Spray area at the northwest end of the Harry Smith line of lode.

Historic drilling was detailed in Thomson Resources' ASX release of 16 September, 2016.

A review by Thomson concluded that the main Harry Smith - Golden Spray line of lode probably dipped steeply northeast, which differed from previous interpretations. The Company designed a program of southwest directed holes, in contrast to previous drilling which was directed northeast. The March 2018 program was successful with all holes intersecting gold mineralisation. The northeast dip was confirmed at the Golden Spray end of the line of lode and additional gold was discovered to the northeast, notably in hole HSRC004 which recorded an intersection of 54m at 1.0 g/t Au from a depth of 8m. This intersection includes two higher grade zones - the deeper of which at 12m of 2.1 g/t Au corresponds to the northeast dipping Main line of lode.

The two other holes at Golden Spray confirmed the northeast dip of the Main line of lode with 13m at 1.2 g/t Au and 5m at 1.2 g/t Au. The higher grades (at ounces per ton gold) seen in the historic workings (Mines Record 2507) are probably confined to a high-grade shoot, which was not intersected in this program.

The picture at the southern end of the Harry Smith lode is more complicated with the intersection recorded in HSRC002 (22m at 0.5 g/t Au) considerably further west than anticipated. Hole HSRC014 (12m at 1.2 g/t Au) also suggests a westerly dip.

Drilling at the Silver Spray lode was immediately successful with strong gold in both HSRC008 (49m at 0.8 g/t Au) and HSRC009 (17m at 5.2 g/t Au).

The Company considers that Harry Smith has good potential to generate significant open cuttable gold mineralisation as well as deeper high-grade zones. Thomson will be prioritising this prospect for follow-up drilling.