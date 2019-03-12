Thomson Resources : Half Yearly Report December 2018

THOMSON RESOURCES LTD ABN 82 138 358 728

HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

31 DECEMBER 2018

Directors' Report

Your directors submit their report for Thomson Resources Ltd for the half year ended 31 December 2018.

Directors

The names of the Company's directors in office during the half year and until the date of this report are as below. Directors were in office for this entire period unless otherwise stated.

Lindsay Gilligan Non-Executive Chairman Eoin Rothery Executive Director - CEO Greg Jones Non-Executive Director Antonio Belperio Non-Executive Director

Review and results of operations

The net results of operations after income tax expense for the half year was a loss of $921,607 (2017: profit $317,102).

Thomson continued its exploration at the Bygoo Tin Project and Harry Smith Gold Project with successful drilling during the half year intersecting high grade tin and gold of similar tenor to those previously recorded. A new, shallow greisen zone was delineated at Bygoo North and encouraging intercepts were made in Thomson's first drilling at the Big Bygoo Tin prospect. High grade gold at shallow depths was intercepted at the Harry Smith Gold Project for the first time. Further drilling at Bygoo, Harry Smith and other prospects in the regional area is planned for 2019.

The information in this report that relates to Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Eoin Rothery, (MSc, MAIG RPGeo), who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Rothery is a full time employee of Thomson Resources Ltd. Mr Rothery has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Mr Rothery consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

On 1 March 2019 the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to acquire a gold exploration project in the Chillagoe district of north Queensland comprising of 6 EPMs (Exploration Permit for Minerals), 3 of which are granted. Thomson Resources is acquiring a 90% interest in the Project from private company Bacchus Resources Pty Ltd (Bacchus). Bacchus will retain a 10% free carried interest until any part of the tenements are converted to a Mineral Lease pursuant to a decision to mine. The consideration for the acquisition is $50,000 cash and 5 million options at an exercise price of 6cents, and valid for 3 years from date of issue.

The announcement also noted that the Company's tenement review identified five titles and one application that, although prospective, needed higher cost exploration with deep drilling. These are being surrendered in favour of the shallow to outcropping targets available at the new Queensland project as well as at Thomson's Bygoo Tin and Harry Smith Gold projects. The carrying costs of those tenements amounting to $569,000 have been written off effective 31 December 2018 as reflected in these financial statements.

Apart from this there were, at the date of this report, no matters or circumstances which have arisen since 31 December 2018 that have significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the Group, the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the Group, in future financial years.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the Auditor's Independence Declaration to the

Directors as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out on page 13.

Signed at Sydney this 13th day of March 2019 in accordance with a resolution of the directors.

Principal activities

The principal activity of the Company is exploration for the discovery and delineation of high-grade base and precious metal deposits principally within the Lachlan and Thomson Fold Belt of NSW and the development of those resources into cash flow generating businesses. In addition, the Company continues to review other opportunities in the Australian minerals sector.

Dividends

No dividends were paid or proposed during the period.

Significant events after the balance date

Lindsay Gilligan

Chairman

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Note Revenue 4 5,536 5$64,293 ASX and ASIC fees (25,124) (22,787) Audit fees (14,300) (10,500) Contract administration services (39,996) (31,893) Depreciation expense (668) (358) Employee costs (net of costs recharged to exploration projects) (27,290) (9,798) Exploration expenditure expensed (691,375) (137,822) Insurance costs (7,352) (6,070) Rent (10,800) (10,800) Share based payments (86,250) - Other expenses from ordinary activities (23,988) (17,163) Profit/ (loss) before income tax expense (921,607) 317,102 Income tax expense - - Profit/ (loss) after income tax expense (921,607) 317,102 Other comprehensive income Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax - - Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period - - Total comprehensive income/(loss) for the period attributable (921,607) 317,102 to members of Thomson Resources Ltd Basic gain/(loss) per share (cents per share) 8 (0.83) 0.31 Diluted gain/(loss) per share (cents per share) 8 (0.83) 0.31

The Statement of Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at 31 December 2018

31 Dec 2018 30 Jun 2018 Note $ $ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 5 455,294 802,650 Receivables 20,429 12,366 Tenement security deposits 10,000 Total current assets 475,723 825,016 Non-current assets Tenement security deposits 7 130,000 120,000 Property, plant and equipment 2,816 3,484 Deferred exploration and evaluation expenditure 6 2,102,494 2,441,127 Total non-current assets 2,235,310 2,564,611 Total assets 2,711,033 3,389,627 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Payables 71,072 93,386 Provisions 37,167 42,451 Total current liabilities 108,239 135,837 Non-current liabilities Provisions 33,369 32,135 Total non-current liabilities 33,369 32,135 Total liabilities 141,608 167,972 Net assets 2,569,425 3,221,655 EQUITY Contributed equity 9 8,643,335 8,460,208 Accumulated losses (6,388,160) (5,466,553) Reserves 10 314,250 228,000 Total equity 2,569,425 3,221,655

The Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

Note At 1 July 2017

Profit/(loss) for the period Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners:

Issue of share capital, net of transaction costs

Cost of share based payments taken directly to equity

Expired and exercised option value transferred to Accumulated Losses At 31 December 2017

Contributed equity $ 8,138,559 - - -

Accumulated losses $ (6,174,657)

317,102 -317,102

211,995 - - -

2,175,897 317,102 -

317,102

- - 42,195

- -

- 37,200

50,000 37,200

8,188,559

(5,815,360)

207,000

- 2,580,199

Note At 1 July 2018

Profit/(loss) for the period Other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the period

Transactions with owners in their capacity as owners:

Issue of share capital, net of transaction costs

Cost of share based payments expensed during the period

Expired and exercised option value transferred to Accumulated Losses At 31 December 2018

8,460,208 - - -

(5,466,553)

(921,607)

(921,607)

-

228,000 - - -

3,221,655 (921,607)

(921,607)

- - 8,643,335

- - -

(6,388,160)

- 314,250

- 2,569,425

The Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.

-

183,127 86,250