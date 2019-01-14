Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 11:01am EST

Thomson Reuters Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for February 26, 2019

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2019 -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its full-year and fourth-quarter 2018 earnings will be issued via news release on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/13199/THOMSON_REUTERS_LOGO.jpg

Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer, and Stephane Bello, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EST. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website.  Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIA

Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4228
andrew.green@tr.com 		INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:23aFIDELITY ASIAN VALUES : Monthly Summary as at 31 December 2018
PR
11:23aWORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11:23aSouth African Union Widens Strike to Sibanye's Platinum Operations
DJ
11:22aUK MORTGAGES : Monthly Factsheet November
PR
11:21aFORD MOTOR : wants U.S. to resolve various trade issues so it can set plans
RE
11:21aEU set to impose tariffs on Cambodia, Myanmar rice imports
RE
11:21aCharlesbank Capital Partners Hires Maggie Sahlman as Head of Investor Relations
GL
11:19aAMC : WE TV'S “GROWING UP HIP HOP” GOES LIVE
PU
11:19aATACAMA RESOURCES INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11:19aKBRA RELEASES INSURANCE RESEARCH : “Are Two (IFSR) Ratings Better Than One? You Decide”
BU
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.