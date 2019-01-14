Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

Thomson Reuters Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2018 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for February 26, 2019

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EST

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2019 -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its full-year and fourth-quarter 2018 earnings will be issued via news release on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.

Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer, and Stephane Bello, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EST. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website. Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters (TSX/NYSE: TRI) is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.