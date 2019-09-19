Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Thomson Reuters Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for October 31, 2019

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its third-quarter 2019 earnings will be issued via news release on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/822036/Reuters_Logo.jpg

Jim Smith, president and chief executive officer, and Stephane Bello, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website.  Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services.  Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIA

Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4228
andrew.green@tr.com		 INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:27aTENARIS : Paolo Rocca speaks at first ever Saudi Iron & Steel Conference
PU
11:27aVERISIGN : Top 10 Trending Keywords in .com and .net Registrations in August 2019
PU
11:27aBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 August 2019
PR
11:27aGlobal X Launches Cannabis ETF (POTX) To Provide Focused Access to a Burgeoning Theme
PR
11:26aAIR FRANCE KLM : Easyjet drops out of bidding for bankrupt Aigle Azur
RE
11:25aEXXON MOBIL : 'Conducting Assessment' Of Beaumont, Texas Refinery Amid Flooding
DJ
11:25aBANCO INTERNACIONAL DEL PERÚ S.A.A. : Commences Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation for any and all of its 5.750% Senior Notes Due 2020
PR
11:23aSANTANDER BANK : Reduces Its Prime Rate to 5.00%
PR
11:22aGESCO : english
PU
11:22aACUITY BRANDS : Introduces the New Silhouette Family of Decorative Luminaires from Winona Featuring Superior Optical Performance and Advanced Dimming and Controls
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group