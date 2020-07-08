Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thomson Reuters Corp - Notice of Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/08/2020 | 11:01am EDT

Thomson Reuters Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Webcast Scheduled for August 5, 2020

Conference call and webcast scheduled for 8:30 a.m. EDT

TORONTO, July 8, 2020 -- Thomson Reuters (NYSE, TSX: TRI) announced today that its second-quarter 2020 earnings will be issued via news release on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.

Steve Hasker, president and chief executive officer, and Mike Eastwood, chief financial officer, will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast that morning at 8:30 a.m. EDT. Discussions may include forward-looking information.

You can access the webcast by visiting the "Investor Relations" section of the Thomson Reuters website.  Registration for the webcast is now open. Additionally, an archive of the webcast will be available following the presentation.

Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is a leading provider of business information services.  Our products include highly specialized information-enabled software and tools for legal, tax, accounting and compliance professionals combined with the world's most global news service – Reuters. For more information on Thomson Reuters, visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

CONTACTS
MEDIA

Andrew Green
Senior Director, Corporate Affairs
+1 646 223 4228
andrew.green@tr.com 		INVESTORS

Frank J. Golden
Head of Investor Relations
+1 646 223 5288
frank.golden@tr.com

© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:18aBLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST : Statement re Document available for viewing
PR
11:18aSNOWFLAKE : Achieves FedRAMP Moderate Authorization for Snowflake : on AWS and Microsoft Azure Government
BU
11:17aVOLKSWAGEN : VW's SEAT plans five billion euros in investments in 2020-2025
RE
11:17aSEAT urges Spain to 'wake up' and promote electric cars
RE
11:17aNETFLIX : 'Umbrella Academy' stars reunite in 1960s in Season 2 trailer
AQ
11:17a5TH PLANET GAMES A/S : 36-2020 5th Planet Games A/S - Commencement of subscription period for the rights issue
AQ
11:16aVeruna Welcomes HipTen as New Implementation Partner
GL
11:16aROHM and LEADRIVE Establish a Joint Laboratory
GL
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:16aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Tampax Partners With Amy Schumer to Turn Your Question Marks Into Periods
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group