Thomson Reuters and Alteryx Announce Strategic Partnership

03/29/2019 | 09:01am EDT

DALLAS, and IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomson Reuters, the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools for professionals, and Alteryx, Inc., revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, today announced a strategic partnership aimed at helping tax technologists solve the challenges in tax preparation reporting and analysis.

Alteryx logo (PRNewsfoto/Alteryx, Inc.)

Tax calculations often require data to be pulled from multiple, disparate sources. However, collecting and formatting this information, and then turning it into insights, can be a complicated and tedious process. The Alteryx Platform, which supports everything from data prep and blending to putting machine learning models to use, complements the automation capabilities of Thomson Reuters' ONESOURCE by providing a user-friendly application to help tax professionals access and manage tax data. ONESOURCE is the industry's most powerful corporate tax technology platform and drives global tax compliance and accounting decision-making around the world.

"Tax departments are often understaffed, and yet their responsibilities continue to grow. Partnering with Alteryx will not only streamline workflows for tax technologists, it will also provide greater efficiency through enhanced data automation and analysis, eliminating the need to rely heavily on IT Departments," said Chris Carlstead, head of partnerships and alliances for Thomson Reuters Corporates Segment. "We look forward to expanding our relationship with Alteryx beyond tax and to bringing these efficiencies to all the corporate customers we serve."

Tax professionals work in a deadline-driven environment. By automating workflows, creating repeatable processes and eliminating the need to manually import and export data, tax teams will have more time to focus on value-added tasks, strategic advisory and advanced analytics, which can ultimately lead to business-changing results.

"Tax professionals tend to be uniquely data-hungry and analytically literate, but they face major challenges in extracting value and gleaning insights due to the nature of the industry. They deal with complex data across disparate and often inefficient systems in a world where regulation can change in the blink of an eye," said Steve Walden, senior vice president of business development for Alteryx. "By using Thomson Reuters' ONESOURCE with Alteryx, we are empowering tax professionals to unlock the true potential of tax information."

To learn more, register for the May 2 webinar, "Unlock the Power of Your Data with Thomson Reuters ONESOURCE and Alteryx," at tax.tr.com/alteryx.

About Thomson Reuters
Thomson Reuters is the world's leading provider of news and information-based tools to professionals. Our worldwide network of journalists and specialist editors keep customers up to speed on global developments, with a particular focus on legal, regulatory and tax changes. Thomson Reuters shares are listed on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges. For more information on Thomson Reuters, please visit tr.com and for the latest world news, reuters.com.

About Alteryx, Inc.
Revolutionizing business through data science and analytics, Alteryx offers an end-to-end analytics platform, which empowers data analysts and scientists alike to break data barriers, deliver insights and experience the thrill of getting to the answer faster. Organizations all over the world rely on Alteryx daily to deliver actionable insights. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thomson-reuters-and-alteryx-announce-strategic-partnership-300820823.html

SOURCE Alteryx, Inc.; Thomson Reuters


© PRNewswire 2019
