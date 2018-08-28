Thomson Reuters says it will complete Blackstone deal on Oct. 1

The news and information provider had previously said it expected to complete the deal, which values the business at about $20 billion (£15.5 billion), in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The company reiterated its guidance that it will receive about $17 billion in gross proceeds when the deal closes, out of which it plans to return $10 billion to shareholders.

As part of that process, the company said up to $9 billion will be returned to shareholders through a tender offer for shares which commences on Tuesday.

From the remainder of the proceeds, the company said it will redeem $4 billion of debt, keep $2 billion of cash on its balance sheet and use $1 billion to cover expenses related to the transaction.

Shares in Thomson Reuters, which had been suspended prior to the announcement, were trading at C$58.15 at 11:17 a.m. ET in Toronto, having earlier hit C$58.50 after trading recommenced, their highest level since January.

