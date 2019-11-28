Thoresen Thai Agencies pcl : DA reaffirms PH-Korea partnership on agri mechanization

Author: DA Communications Group | 28 November 2019

Philippine Agriculture Secretary William Dar and Korea Agricultural Machinery Cooperative (KAMICO) Chairman Kim Shin-Gil signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) reaffirming PH-Korea partnership to bolster the agricultural mechanization on November 27, 2019 in Daegu, South Korea.

The MOU seeks to promote the agricultural development of both countries in terms of mechanization and modernization. This includes technical collaboration on R&D, capacity enhancement, and the establishment of agri-machinery manufacturing complex in the Philippines.

KAMICO proposed to bring in about 30 agri-machinery companies to invest in farm equipment assembly and manufacturing.

Chairman Kim conveyed KAMICO's interest to strengthen the agricultural cooperation between the Philippines and Korea through its partnership with the DA. 'The increased agricultural mechanization would result in enhanced agricultural productivity so that the Philippines would be able to attain food security, raise the incomes of its farmers, and boost its capability to expand agricultural exports,' he said.

KAMICO articulated its support to invest in various manufacturing equipment such as tractors, rice transplanters, rice mills, tillers and plows, cultivators, greenhouses, agricultural product dryers, balers, and other equipment essential for the production of high-value crops, prevention of epidemics in livestock, among others.

Secretary Dar expressed his appreciation to KAMICO in assisting the Philippines as it develops its agricultural sector. 'This renewed partnership with KAMICO poses a great opportunity for the Philippines as it paves the way for the Philippines and Korea to boost agricultural cooperation and to develop collaborative projects that would advance the Philippines' agriculture sector,' said Dar.

KAMICO, recognized by the Korean government, is a special non-profit cooperative with 580 agricultural machinery manufacturer-members in Korea. Since its inception in 1962, KAMICO represents Korean agricultural machinery manufacturers, and has played a vital role in the mechanization of Korea's agriculture sector. The agricultural sector is a major engine of growth for the Korean economy that has contributed to the attainment of food security, prosperity of farming communities, and expansion of Korea's agricultural exports. ###