Those concerned about rule of law had no business to be in Hungary during epidemic

At her annual hearing before Parliament's European Affairs Committee held on Wednesday in Budapest, the Justice Minister described the criticisms levelled at Hungary with respect to the state of the rule of law due to the management of the coronavirus epidemic as wholly unfounded.

Judit Varga highlighted that the country had been exposed to attacks on a previously unprecedented scale, at a speed and with a rate of efficiency never experienced before, due to the measures adopted for the management of the epidemic.

Against critics, the Ministry of Justice continuously defended the position that Hungary did nothing other than what all other countries did: it protected its citizens and the interests of its national economy, and sought to reduce the harmful effects of the epidemic, the Minister stressed.

At the same time, she added that never before had they been able to disprove the untrue claims made about Hungary so swiftly.

'It is quite evident that those concerned about the rule of law had no business to be in Hungary during the coronavirus epidemic,' Ms. Varga said.

She observed that in contrast to a number of other countries, in Hungary the special legal order is regulated in the Fundamental Law.

European affairs were delegated to the Ministry of Justice exactly a year ago, the Minister recalled, describing the 'merger' of the EU and justice portfolios as useful as there is no EU legislation that would not affect national legal systems at some level.

She said Europe can only be strong if it is based on strong nations; the coronavirus epidemic and its management also proved this point as every country sought to protect its own people, nation and national economy according to its own instincts, while the European Commission and EU institutions 'didn't really find their place' during the first weeks of the epidemic.

It was then that the European Commission decided to define its role in the coordination of the measures taken by states putting their own national interests first, she pointed out.

Ms. Varga said it is an important Hungarian political achievement that 'without the Visegrád countries (V4), Europe was unable to elect a top leader,' and in the person of Ursula von der Leyen a politician was elected to head the European Commission who is much more responsive to the region's problems.

She described Olivér Várhelyi's post as EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement as Hungary's 'strongest' position so far, stressing that this is of special significance not only for the region, but for the entire European project. At this point, speaking about the importance of the EU's enlargement in the Western Balkans, the Minister observed that 'Hungary desires a greater Europe, not more Europe'.

Ms. Varga spoke in words of praise about the now-concluded Croatian EU Presidency, and also highlighted that V4 cooperation is the cornerstone of Hungary's EU policy, the fact that the four countries coordinate their priorities within the EU.

In the context of the initiative of the Szekler National Council, she stressed that issues related to the rule of law must also include the protection of autochthonous nationalities.

Regarding the European Union's multiannual financial framework, she said due to the epidemic an economic decline can be expected in Europe, and a number of countries need immediate aid of substantial amounts. At the same time, the EU will hardly be able to manage these challenges from the existing framework. Hungary would like a just and fair budget which recognises the efforts made by every country before the crisis and since their accession, Ms. Varga said, stating that the fundamental principle of cohesion must not be abandoned.

According to the Minister's report, the issue of migration is continuously on the agenda in the EU, regarding which the Hungarian position remains unchanged: 'the Hungarian people will decide whom they want to live together with'.

Regarding challenges on the EU's internal market, she took the view that the V4 countries' economic achievements are beginning to upset the earlier 'concreted European order,' which was based on the tenet that capital flows from West to East, while labour flows from East to West. In the context of the European Green Deal, she said it is important that nuclear energy, too, should be classified as a clean energy source. Regarding digitisation, she observed that Hungary is a partner in the implementation of the objectives of Industry 4.0.

After her report, the Minister was asked by Vice-Chair of the Committee Zoltán Balczó (Jobbik) about the European Public Prosecutor's Office among other issues. Ms. Varga said despite the fact that joining the organisation is not mandatory, those who decide to opt out are penalised nonetheless.

In connection with a question relating to the NGO law, she said guaranteeing the transparency of civil-society organisations is a legitimate public interest which provides scope for the restriction of certain freedoms even pursuant to EU regulations.

The Court of Justice of the European Union itself ruled that this was a legitimate objective; there are, however, problems with the means with which it is to be achieved, she explained.

Agreeing with a suggestion by Katalin Csöbör (Fidesz), Ms. Varga expects continued attacks on Hungary from Brussels also in the future. A common feature of these attacks is that 'legal arguments are soon exhausted' as these attacks are fundamentally ideologically and politically driven.

In answer to Zita Gurmai's (MSZP) question about a European minimum wage, the Minister said in the past ten years the Fidesz Government has significantly increased the guaranteed minimum wage. However, it is part of a complex system which is connected to the government's family and economic policies which in turn 'cannot be controlled from outside'.

In answer to another question from the socialist politician, she highlighted that the Istanbul Convention does not in any way guarantee that families and victims receive maximum protection.

The government is responding to harmful phenomena with complex measures, including the tightening of the Penal Code, she added.

