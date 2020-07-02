Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Those concerned about rule of law had no business to be in Hungary during epidemic

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 04:44am EDT

At her annual hearing before Parliament's European Affairs Committee held on Wednesday in Budapest, the Justice Minister described the criticisms levelled at Hungary with respect to the state of the rule of law due to the management of the coronavirus epidemic as wholly unfounded.

Judit Varga highlighted that the country had been exposed to attacks on a previously unprecedented scale, at a speed and with a rate of efficiency never experienced before, due to the measures adopted for the management of the epidemic.

Against critics, the Ministry of Justice continuously defended the position that Hungary did nothing other than what all other countries did: it protected its citizens and the interests of its national economy, and sought to reduce the harmful effects of the epidemic, the Minister stressed.

At the same time, she added that never before had they been able to disprove the untrue claims made about Hungary so swiftly.

'It is quite evident that those concerned about the rule of law had no business to be in Hungary during the coronavirus epidemic,' Ms. Varga said.

She observed that in contrast to a number of other countries, in Hungary the special legal order is regulated in the Fundamental Law.

European affairs were delegated to the Ministry of Justice exactly a year ago, the Minister recalled, describing the 'merger' of the EU and justice portfolios as useful as there is no EU legislation that would not affect national legal systems at some level.

She said Europe can only be strong if it is based on strong nations; the coronavirus epidemic and its management also proved this point as every country sought to protect its own people, nation and national economy according to its own instincts, while the European Commission and EU institutions 'didn't really find their place' during the first weeks of the epidemic.

It was then that the European Commission decided to define its role in the coordination of the measures taken by states putting their own national interests first, she pointed out.

Ms. Varga said it is an important Hungarian political achievement that 'without the Visegrád countries (V4), Europe was unable to elect a top leader,' and in the person of Ursula von der Leyen a politician was elected to head the European Commission who is much more responsive to the region's problems.

She described Olivér Várhelyi's post as EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement as Hungary's 'strongest' position so far, stressing that this is of special significance not only for the region, but for the entire European project. At this point, speaking about the importance of the EU's enlargement in the Western Balkans, the Minister observed that 'Hungary desires a greater Europe, not more Europe'.

Ms. Varga spoke in words of praise about the now-concluded Croatian EU Presidency, and also highlighted that V4 cooperation is the cornerstone of Hungary's EU policy, the fact that the four countries coordinate their priorities within the EU.

In the context of the initiative of the Szekler National Council, she stressed that issues related to the rule of law must also include the protection of autochthonous nationalities.

Regarding the European Union's multiannual financial framework, she said due to the epidemic an economic decline can be expected in Europe, and a number of countries need immediate aid of substantial amounts. At the same time, the EU will hardly be able to manage these challenges from the existing framework. Hungary would like a just and fair budget which recognises the efforts made by every country before the crisis and since their accession, Ms. Varga said, stating that the fundamental principle of cohesion must not be abandoned.

According to the Minister's report, the issue of migration is continuously on the agenda in the EU, regarding which the Hungarian position remains unchanged: 'the Hungarian people will decide whom they want to live together with'.

Regarding challenges on the EU's internal market, she took the view that the V4 countries' economic achievements are beginning to upset the earlier 'concreted European order,' which was based on the tenet that capital flows from West to East, while labour flows from East to West. In the context of the European Green Deal, she said it is important that nuclear energy, too, should be classified as a clean energy source. Regarding digitisation, she observed that Hungary is a partner in the implementation of the objectives of Industry 4.0.

After her report, the Minister was asked by Vice-Chair of the Committee Zoltán Balczó (Jobbik) about the European Public Prosecutor's Office among other issues. Ms. Varga said despite the fact that joining the organisation is not mandatory, those who decide to opt out are penalised nonetheless.

In connection with a question relating to the NGO law, she said guaranteeing the transparency of civil-society organisations is a legitimate public interest which provides scope for the restriction of certain freedoms even pursuant to EU regulations.

The Court of Justice of the European Union itself ruled that this was a legitimate objective; there are, however, problems with the means with which it is to be achieved, she explained.

Agreeing with a suggestion by Katalin Csöbör (Fidesz), Ms. Varga expects continued attacks on Hungary from Brussels also in the future. A common feature of these attacks is that 'legal arguments are soon exhausted' as these attacks are fundamentally ideologically and politically driven.

In answer to Zita Gurmai's (MSZP) question about a European minimum wage, the Minister said in the past ten years the Fidesz Government has significantly increased the guaranteed minimum wage. However, it is part of a complex system which is connected to the government's family and economic policies which in turn 'cannot be controlled from outside'.

In answer to another question from the socialist politician, she highlighted that the Istanbul Convention does not in any way guarantee that families and victims receive maximum protection.

The government is responding to harmful phenomena with complex measures, including the tightening of the Penal Code, she added.

(Ministry of Justice / MTI)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 02 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2020 08:43:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:06aALLIANZ : Again, Malami Denies Shielding Alleged Killer-Soldiers From Prosecution
AQ
05:06aSANEF Announces Launch of Relief Fund for Journalists
AQ
05:06aSHS : Ekiti, UN Agency Seal U.S.$2 Billion Deal for 50,000 Homes
AQ
05:06aAFCON : Govt Plans to Improve Infrastructure as AFCON Is Postponed to 2022
AQ
05:06aMOODY : Nigerian Banks to Face Pressure With Reduced Dollar Deposit
AQ
05:05aSPORTTOTAL AG : More than just a platform: sporttotal creates its own AI-based camera system
EQ
05:04aAIRBUS : signs contract with Optus for OneSat
PU
05:04aBARCO : ClickShare Conference gets top approval ratings from global businesses
PU
05:04aCHARIOT OIL & GAS : Maturing a Material Gas Opportunity Offshore Morocco
PU
05:03aCOLUMBUS ENERGY RESOURCES : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Columbus Energy Resources Plc
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Record Half-Year and Three-Digit Growth Rates
2TOMTOM NV : Ford Awards TomTom Global Traffic Service Deal for Next-Generation SYNC Connected Vehicle System
3KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA : KONGSBERG GRUPPEN : Norway selects KONGSBERG's NATO Band IV Tactical Radio Link
4WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS: Top Energy News of the Day
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : Sells Bad-Loan Portfolio to Banca Ifis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group