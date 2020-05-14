Thought Industries : Announces Integration with Gainsight Sightline, The First Complete Customer Success Ecosystem

BOSTON, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, today announced its integration with Gainsight Sightline, the world's first customer success ecosystem. Gainsight Sightline brings together complementary technology and services solutions on the Gainsight platform. Through this integration, customers will be able to reduce time to value and accelerate their adoption across customer success technologies.

"The ability to provide personalized customer training content experiences directly in-product with data-driven usability analytics is a powerful combination to further increase product adoption, engagement and help users learn how to be successful faster," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "We look forward to bringing additional value to the Gainsight PX product experience platform to help drive and increase lifetime value."

Delivering value to customers is more important than ever in the current economic environment. Today, the risk of customer churn is heightened, and organizations are forced to deliver results with fewer resources. The Thought Industries partnership with Gainsight Sightline is well-timed to give customer success teams a win by decreasing the time to value from their technologies. Customers using Thought Industries through the Sightline partnership will enable Gainsight PX users to search for and include training materials directly in-product for enhanced product understanding and connecting user engagement metrics with training team efforts.

"As the first complete customer success ecosystem, Gainsight Sightline is helping us pivot the world around the customer, and we're excited to have Thought Industries be a part of the Sightline ecosystem," said Nick Mehta, CEO, Gainsight. "The power of Gainsight's platform and the technological excellence of the Thought Industries customer training platform makes a great combination to supercharge customer success initiatives and build a thriving community."

Thought Industries incorporation into the Sightline ecosystem will help joint customers ensure long-term success by providing the right customer training at the right time within the Gainsight PX Knowledge Center Bot. To learn more about the joint solution, click here .

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our growing team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Gainsight Sightline

Gainsight Sightline is the first complete customer success ecosystem that offers the only community-enhanced customer success technology exchange. The ecosystem supercharges the path to value across customer success technologies by building a robust and growing collection of high-impact integrations and technology configurations, created in collaboration with over 50 technology partners.

About Gainsight®

Gainsight's innovative customer-centric technology is driving the future of customer success. The company's Customer Cloud offers a powerful set of solutions focused on customer success, product experience, revenue optimization, customer experience, and customer data, that together enable businesses to put the customer at the center of everything they do. Companies that use Gainsight grow net retention by up to 33 percent. Learn how leading companies like Okta, SAP Concur, and Box use Gainsight at www.gainsight.com.

