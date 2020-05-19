Thought Industries : Customer Training Platform Helps CentralReach Customers Maintain Clinical Certifications Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BOSTON, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Thought Industries, the world's leading B2B customer training platform provider, announced today it's powering the continuing education library for its customer CentralReach, the leading provider of electronic medical record (EMR), practice management and clinical solutions for applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians who care for people with autism and related disorders.

With in-person industry conferences shuttered and an increased number of Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBA) furloughed or laid off, it is more important now than ever for clinicians to have online access to continuing education units (CEUs). The Thought Industries Platform provides CentralReach with a more granular level of visibility into certification management for these BCBAs and other registered behavior technicians, which helps the company efficiently ensure every user can access the courses and training they need to remain certified.

"We recognized that many of the BCBAs we serve were having difficulties accessing continuing CEUs required for recertification," said Chris Sullens, CEO, CentralReach. "As the leader in our industry, we wanted to go above and beyond to help them navigate this unprecedented time successfully and that's why we decided to give away our entire CEU library for free. And I'm thrilled that over 22,000 clinicians have completed well over 100,000 courses to date, which is evidence of the value the community sees in the offering. The Thought Industries customer training platform has made it easy for us to give back to the community and create a consolidated, engaging, and easy-to-manage learning environment that fits the needs of our customers, helping us ensure they are getting the training they need to remain certified."

BCBAs must subscribe by May 31 to receive free access to CentralReach's entire library, which contains over 100 CEUs. The all-access CEU package is designed for ABA clinicians and contains more than enough courses for the 2-year BCBA/BCaBA recertification cycle.

"This anomalous situation has forced many businesses to adapt quickly and frequently, and we have seen our customer base rise to the occasion to serve each of their clients," said Barry Kelly, CEO, Thought Industries. "We are grateful to be able to support CentralReach as they seek to ensure BCBA therapists can get their CEUs at no cost to support their recertification amid the coronavirus pandemic."

Since the launch of the program, 22,000 people of which 17,000 are BCBAs, signed up for the program, which is more than 50% of CentralReach's market.

To learn more and register, click here .

About Thought Industries

Thought Industries powers the business of learning by providing the world's leading B2B customer training platform. The company was founded in 2014 around the core belief that online learning experiences should be modern, intuitive, engaging, and scalable. Today, our growing team builds and maintains the only learning solution with completely native tools and integrations that drive higher engagement, learner proficiency, and retention rates for our customers. Headquartered in Boston, Thought Industries has offices across North America and Europe. For more information, visit www.thoughtindustries.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About CentralReach

CentralReach is a leading provider of end-to-end practice management and clinical solutions that enable applied behavior analysis (ABA) clinicians and educators to produce superior outcomes for people with autism. The company is revolutionizing the ABA space with cutting-edge solutions including precision teaching, clinical data collection, scheduling, billing, learning management, fully digital evidence-based programming and more. Trusted by more than 85,000 clinicians and educators, CentralReach is committed to ongoing product improvement, market-leading industry expertise, world-class client satisfaction, and support of the ABA community to propel industry practitioners into a new era of excellence. For more information, please visit centralreach.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and, Twitter @CentralReach.

