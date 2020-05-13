Log in
ThoughtLab : Marketing Grants Awarded to Four Utah Organizations

05/13/2020 | 02:39pm EDT

Utah-based ThoughtLab has awarded four months of digital marketing services to four small businesses and nonprofits in the state. The objective is to make an impact in these challenging times for not only the grant recipients, but also their communities, customers, and vendors.

ThoughtLab has announced the recipients of four digital marketing grants, with service contracts starting immediately. Last month the Utah digital marketing, design, and development agency announced a pledge of more than $50,000 to help small businesses in Utah cope with the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The grants are for digital marketing services only, and having a functional website was a requirement for consideration. Selections were in-part driven by organizations that pay it forward and have a positive impact on their community.

The four organizations that have been awarded the ThoughtLab Digital Marketing Grant:

“While reviewing all the incredible grant applications, our team came together with emphasis on businesses or nonprofits that have a direct impact on others,” says ThoughtLab owner and CEO Michael Harker. “It’s exciting to know that our services and support through this grant program will trickle down to benefit more small businesses and nonprofits in our community,” he adds.

Working with each grant recipient, ThoughtLab will start by performing a marketing needs assessment, then plan a course of action for the duration of the grant term.

About ThoughtLab

ThoughtLab LLC is an award-winning Salt Lake City, Utah digital experience agency that works with forward-thinking clients on branding, user experience, design, development, and marketing campaigns to create intelligent brands, websites, mobile apps, and custom software. We solve problems and help businesses grow.


© Business Wire 2020
