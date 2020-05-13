ThoughtLab : Marketing Grants Awarded to Four Utah Organizations

Utah-based ThoughtLab has awarded four months of digital marketing services to four small businesses and nonprofits in the state. The objective is to make an impact in these challenging times for not only the grant recipients, but also their communities, customers, and vendors.

ThoughtLab has announced the recipients of four digital marketing grants, with service contracts starting immediately. Last month the Utah digital marketing, design, and development agency announced a pledge of more than $50,000 to help small businesses in Utah cope with the economic impacts of COVID-19.

The grants are for digital marketing services only, and having a functional website was a requirement for consideration. Selections were in-part driven by organizations that pay it forward and have a positive impact on their community.

The four organizations that have been awarded the ThoughtLab Digital Marketing Grant:

Sewing For Lives - Donates masks to healthcare workers, facilities, and first responders

- Donates masks to healthcare workers, facilities, and first responders Utah Arts Alliance - Nonprofit 501c3 serving individuals and creative groups in the arts

- Nonprofit 501c3 serving individuals and creative groups in the arts Hugo Coffee Roasters - Gives back 10% of business profits to animal rescues in Utah

- Gives back 10% of business profits to animal rescues in Utah Park Silly Sunday Market - Marketplace for more than 500 vendors/small businesses

“While reviewing all the incredible grant applications, our team came together with emphasis on businesses or nonprofits that have a direct impact on others,” says ThoughtLab owner and CEO Michael Harker. “It’s exciting to know that our services and support through this grant program will trickle down to benefit more small businesses and nonprofits in our community,” he adds.

Working with each grant recipient, ThoughtLab will start by performing a marketing needs assessment, then plan a course of action for the duration of the grant term.

About ThoughtLab

ThoughtLab LLC is an award-winning Salt Lake City, Utah digital experience agency that works with forward-thinking clients on branding, user experience, design, development, and marketing campaigns to create intelligent brands, websites, mobile apps, and custom software.

