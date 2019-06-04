ThoughtSpot : and Snowflake Announce Partnership to Deliver Search & AI-Driven Analytics In-Database for the Cloud

Enterprises in every industry have been embarking on a major transition
toward the cloud. In order to help organizations further their cloud
strategy, ThoughtSpot,
the leader in search and AI-driven analytics, today launched Embrace as
part of a partnership with Snowflake,
the data
warehouse built for the cloud, to enable enterprises to run search
and AI-driven analytical workloads directly in existing databases
without the need to move or cache any data. Embrace will be available
for Snowflake, with plans to extend support for Embrace to additional
data sources in the future.
Bringing AI-Driven Analytics to Where Data Lives
Executives at enterprises know they need to digitally transform if they
want to not only compete, but thrive, in the modern economy. Many have
invested heavily in collecting massive amounts of data, while
simultaneously migrating the underlying infrastructure to the cloud.
Despite this investment and effort, most organizations fail to get
insights into the hands that matter most: everyday business people.
Existing tools are simply too complex for anyone but power users or data
professionals to leverage. The complexity and time involved in preparing
and moving data from various sources further hinders the effectiveness
of these initiatives.
With Embrace, enterprises circumvent both these challenges, and quickly
deploy search & AI-driven analytics on Snowflake’s high performance,
zero management, built-for-the-cloud data warehouse. Benefits include:
-
Live, In-Database Query: Embrace eliminates the need to move
data between cloud data sources and analytics platforms by enabling
business users to query directly into Snowflake, while the ThoughtSpot
platform automatically combines and joins relevant datasets on the fly.
-
Cloud Analytics at the Speed of Thought: Users can leverage the
power of search and AI on top of Snowflake's high performance data
warehouse in the cloud.
-
Flexibility and Choice: Enterprises have the freedom to choose
to cache their data or leave it in database depending on the specific
requirements of the workload.
“Going to the cloud without AI is like trying to make applesauce without
apples. Without it, there’s simply too much data, noise, and chaos in
general for organizations to manage,” said Ajeet Singh, co-founder and
Executive Chairman of ThoughtSpot. “Enterprises require a platform like
ThoughtSpot that brings speed and intelligence to data that can also tap
into the power of Snowflake’s innovative cloud database to transform the
way business users make decisions and do their jobs. These enterprises
want more flexible deployment options, and by partnering with
ThoughtSpot, we’re giving them entirely new ways to leverage their data.”
“As the world continues to march toward the cloud, generating increasing
amounts of data along the way, companies are struggling to sift through
all this information. Critical insights are there, but they lay buried,
hidden in the noise,” said Walter Aldana, VP of Alliances at Snowflake.
“By partnering with ThoughtSpot, enterprises can leverage the power of
Snowflake through a simple search to quickly find insights, answer
questions they didn’t know to ask using AI, and unlock unprecedented
value from their data.”
About ThoughtSpot
The world’s most innovative enterprises use ThoughtSpot to empower every
person in their organization, from C-suite executive to front-line
employee, with the ability to quickly uncover data-driven insights. With
ThoughtSpot, business people can type a simple Google-like search in
natural language to instantly analyze billions of rows of data, and
leverage artificial intelligence to get trusted, relevant insights
pushed to them as answers to thousands of questions they might not have
thought to ask. ThoughtSpot is simple enough for any business person to
use, yet powerful enough to handle even the largest, most complex
enterprise data without sacrificing speed, security, or governance.
That’s why customers like 7-11, BT, Celebrity Cruises, Daimler, De
Beers, Hulu, Miami Children’s Health System, Nationwide Building
Society, and Scotiabank have turned to ThoughtSpot to transform their
decision-making cultures and analyst firm Gartner named ThoughtSpot a
Leader in the 2019
Magic Quadrant. By making insights a part of every conversation and
every decision, ThoughtSpot is reimagining the role of data in creating
a more fact-driven world. For more information, please visit www.thoughtspot.com.
