ThoughtSpot : and Snowflake Announce Partnership to Deliver Search & AI-Driven Analytics In-Database for the Cloud

ThoughtSpot introduces Embrace to enable enterprises to bring self-service analytics directly to anywhere data lives

Enterprises in every industry have been embarking on a major transition toward the cloud. In order to help organizations further their cloud strategy, ThoughtSpot, the leader in search and AI-driven analytics, today launched Embrace as part of a partnership with Snowflake, the data warehouse built for the cloud, to enable enterprises to run search and AI-driven analytical workloads directly in existing databases without the need to move or cache any data. Embrace will be available for Snowflake, with plans to extend support for Embrace to additional data sources in the future.

Bringing AI-Driven Analytics to Where Data Lives

Executives at enterprises know they need to digitally transform if they want to not only compete, but thrive, in the modern economy. Many have invested heavily in collecting massive amounts of data, while simultaneously migrating the underlying infrastructure to the cloud. Despite this investment and effort, most organizations fail to get insights into the hands that matter most: everyday business people. Existing tools are simply too complex for anyone but power users or data professionals to leverage. The complexity and time involved in preparing and moving data from various sources further hinders the effectiveness of these initiatives.

With Embrace, enterprises circumvent both these challenges, and quickly deploy search & AI-driven analytics on Snowflake’s high performance, zero management, built-for-the-cloud data warehouse. Benefits include:

Live, In-Database Query: Embrace eliminates the need to move data between cloud data sources and analytics platforms by enabling business users to query directly into Snowflake, while the ThoughtSpot platform automatically combines and joins relevant datasets on the fly.

Embrace eliminates the need to move data between cloud data sources and analytics platforms by enabling business users to query directly into Snowflake, while the ThoughtSpot platform automatically combines and joins relevant datasets on the fly. Cloud Analytics at the Speed of Thought : Users can leverage the power of search and AI on top of Snowflake's high performance data warehouse in the cloud.

: Users can leverage the power of search and AI on top of Snowflake's high performance data warehouse in the cloud. Flexibility and Choice: Enterprises have the freedom to choose to cache their data or leave it in database depending on the specific requirements of the workload.

“Going to the cloud without AI is like trying to make applesauce without apples. Without it, there’s simply too much data, noise, and chaos in general for organizations to manage,” said Ajeet Singh, co-founder and Executive Chairman of ThoughtSpot. “Enterprises require a platform like ThoughtSpot that brings speed and intelligence to data that can also tap into the power of Snowflake’s innovative cloud database to transform the way business users make decisions and do their jobs. These enterprises want more flexible deployment options, and by partnering with ThoughtSpot, we’re giving them entirely new ways to leverage their data.”

“As the world continues to march toward the cloud, generating increasing amounts of data along the way, companies are struggling to sift through all this information. Critical insights are there, but they lay buried, hidden in the noise,” said Walter Aldana, VP of Alliances at Snowflake. “By partnering with ThoughtSpot, enterprises can leverage the power of Snowflake through a simple search to quickly find insights, answer questions they didn’t know to ask using AI, and unlock unprecedented value from their data.”

About ThoughtSpot

The world’s most innovative enterprises use ThoughtSpot to empower every person in their organization, from C-suite executive to front-line employee, with the ability to quickly uncover data-driven insights. With ThoughtSpot, business people can type a simple Google-like search in natural language to instantly analyze billions of rows of data, and leverage artificial intelligence to get trusted, relevant insights pushed to them as answers to thousands of questions they might not have thought to ask. ThoughtSpot is simple enough for any business person to use, yet powerful enough to handle even the largest, most complex enterprise data without sacrificing speed, security, or governance. That’s why customers like 7-11, BT, Celebrity Cruises, Daimler, De Beers, Hulu, Miami Children’s Health System, Nationwide Building Society, and Scotiabank have turned to ThoughtSpot to transform their decision-making cultures and analyst firm Gartner named ThoughtSpot a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant. By making insights a part of every conversation and every decision, ThoughtSpot is reimagining the role of data in creating a more fact-driven world. For more information, please visit www.thoughtspot.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190604005288/en/