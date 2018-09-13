ThoughtSpot : is Named to Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 List

ThoughtSpot,
the leader in search and AI-driven analytics for the enterprise, has
been named to the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100, the definitive list of the top
100 private cloud companies in the world. The annual list is published
by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce
Ventures.
“With technologies like the Internet of Things and the cloud on the
rise, businesses have more information at their fingertips to sift
through than ever before; simultaneously, the pace of decision making is
increasing exponentially at every level of the enterprise. To keep up,
organizations require fundamentally new technologies to extract insights
from the ever-growing mountains of data they collect or they’re destined
to become the next Blockbuster,” said Sudheesh Nair, CEO of ThoughtSpot.
“By building a completely new approach to data predicated on artificial
intelligence and machine learning, ThoughtSpot empowers every business
user, regardless of their technical sophistication, to directly interact
with data and answer their own questions in seconds, all without needing
to involve IT. Today’s recognition from Forbes as one of the top 100
cloud companies demonstrates the transformational value we deliver to
enterprises around the globe looking to unlock the true potential of
their data.”
As part of the rigorous selection process for the Forbes 2018 Cloud 100,
Bessemer Venture Partners received submissions from the top cloud
startups. The Forbes Cloud 100 judging panel, including top public cloud
company CEOs, reviewed the data to select, score and rank the top 100
cloud companies from all over the world. The evaluation process involved
four factors: market leadership (35%), estimated valuation (30%),
operating metrics (20%), and people & culture (15%).
“For the past three years, the Cloud 100 list has identified the top
cloud companies that are reshaping their respective industries,” said
Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. “I am consistently
impressed by the caliber of companies honored on the Cloud 100 list. It
is an exciting time to a be a cloud company and founder.”
“All of the twenty-five cloud IPOs and major cloud acquisitions over the
past three years have been prior members of the Cloud 100, and we
absolutely expect that the dominant public cloud companies of the future
will also come from this list,” said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor
and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. “The 2018 Cloud 100 represents
well over $135B in private shareholder value--an astonishing figure that
reminds us yet again of the power of the cloud. The way we do business
will be dramatically different as a result of these companies and I am
honored to celebrate the remarkable accomplishments of the founders and
teams behind each company on the 2018 Cloud 100.”
“The business opportunity for cloud companies is tremendous today as
capital investment, customer demand and rate of adoption continues to
grow,” said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. “We’re
excited to see the potential of these companies and look forward to
seeing what innovative technology they deliver around the world.”
Each year the CEOs of The Cloud 100 and the 20 Rising Stars companies
are honored at the exclusive Cloud 100 Celebration hosted by Bessemer
Venture Partners, Salesforce
Ventures, and Forbes.
The Forbes 2018 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online
at www.forbes.com/cloud100
and will appear in the September 2018 issue of Forbes magazine.
