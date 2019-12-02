ThoughtTrace, Inc. : Appoints Arthur Medina as VP of Digital Transformation

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ThoughtTrace, Inc., the leader in domain-specific, AI-powered document intelligence and contract analytics, has appointed energy executive Arthur Medina as VP of Digital Transformation.

Medina, an energy executive, will be joining a fast-growing customer success and product development team dedicated to operational excellence and fanatical customer success. He will work closely with the ThoughtTrace customer-base to identify and deliver business process optimization and accelerate digital transformation initiatives. ThoughtTrace customers have taken a large step forward in these initiatives by leveraging the leading platform for AI-powered document intelligence and contract analytics. Medina and team will work with the progressive and forward-thinking ThoughtTrace community to maximize their investment, support innovation, and lead them to even greater insights. He will also create & recommend consistent technical and operational standards.

Medina brings rich perspective to ThoughtTrace from a diverse consulting background with E&P companies, mineral & royalty companies, alternative energy firms, as well as financial institutions carrying out upstream operations, A&D transactions, asset optimization and digital transformation campaigns.

"We are thrilled to have Arthur join the ThoughtTrace leadership team. Arthur brings over a decade of operational & strategic insights in the field of technical integrations, asset management, and A&D advisory, and his approach to technology enablement will be a tremendous complement to our ongoing commitment to customer success," said Kurt Kemmerly, Vice President of Customer Success at ThoughtTrace.

Medina began his energy career in east Texas with DMV Petroleum and Aspen Pipeline, LP. Most recently he served as an executive for a PE backed energy consulting firm. Medina's previous consulting role was responsible for implementation, execution and delivery throughout the Appalachian region, Permian Basin, Mid-Con Region, Rockies (Co, UT, WY), Bakken region, Eagle Ford region, east Texas, and California. Medina sits on the education development board of the AAPL that is responsible for developing new courses and content for the industry, and holds a BBA from Stephen F. Austin State University.

About ThoughtTrace:

ThoughtTrace launched the first domain-specific, AI/ML powered document intelligence and contract analytics platform in 2017. Organizations in many industries have traditionally lacked domain-specific solutions for contract and document intelligence, leaving them with only a cursory understanding of some of their most important data. Leveraging AI/ML as a compliment to human expertise, the ThoughtTrace software platform reads, organizes and structures data, allowing users to quickly identify actionable insights, and make better decisions. www.thoughttrace.com

