ThousandEyes : Announces New VP of Customer Engineering and Establishes Office of CTO

New leadership hires underscore ThousandEyes’ commitment to customer success and product innovation

ThousandEyes, the Internet and Cloud Intelligence company, today announced that customer success veteran Trevis Schuh has joined the management team as VP of Customer Engineering to ensure unmatched customer satisfaction in post-deployment support and services. To further empower customers, ThousandEyes has also established the Office of the CTO with the appointment of Cameron Esdaile as VP of Technology and Innovation. Esdaile will spearhead product exploration and acceleration, identifying how innovations can be applied to different ThousandEyes product areas.

“To accelerate our vision of excellent customer service, we're scaling our Customer Engineering function, which provides unique value by going beyond typical support and being an extension of our customers’ teams, helping them solve critical outages and performance issues,” said Mohit Lad, co-founder and CEO, ThousandEyes. “This team has been especially crucial in solving user experience challenges for customers managing the surge of remote workers due to COVID-19. Our unique ability to see broader Internet and Cloud health enables us to provide this business-critical support, which we’re further expanding with the Office of the CTO to work closely with our customers as a partner in innovation. I am thrilled to have Trevis and Cameron lead these key areas for us through this next phase of growth, to empower all of our customers in their digital journeys.”

Prior to joining ThousandEyes, Schuh served as VP of Global Operations at Nextiva. Schuh also served in senior global leadership roles at Zscaler, Procera Networks, Meru Networks, and Trapeze Networks, where he delivered superior customer service on a global scale. He also served in the US Army Signal Corps, earlier in his career.

“ThousandEyes’ offerings solve real customer issues, where value is easily seen and recognized, and is truly focused on people, both internally and externally,” said Schuh, on his decision to join ThousandEyes. “I’m excited to join the team at a time of such rapid growth to help scale the level of quality support and services that ThousandEyes customers have come to expect.”

Esdaile joins ThousandEyes from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, where he led innovation and rapid prototyping initiatives in Aruba's own CTO Office. Prior to Aruba, Esdaile was a co-founder of a startup acquired in late 2010 that became the foundational technology for Aruba's Enterprise Access Management solution, ClearPass.

"I’m excited to be working closely with Product and Engineering to help drive and manage cross-functional initiatives and I look forward to translating my past experiences to help unlock innovation and technology agility across the teams at ThousandEyes," said Esdaile.

Schuh and Esdaile join ThousandEyes at a time of accelerated growth, as the company recently announced its year-end results and key accomplishments from its fiscal year ending January 31, 2020 (FY20). In FY20, total customer contractual commitments surpassed $100M, growing almost 80% YoY. ThousandEyes had a record year welcoming new customers, now counting more than 80 Fortune 500 and 150 Global 2000 customers, including Abbott Labs, C.H. Robinson, NetApp, Splunk and Wolters Kluwer, 6 of the top 7 US banks, 20 of the top 25 global SaaS companies and hundreds more of the world's biggest brands and fastest-growing startups.

