ThousandEyes : Releases Global Internet Outages Map

ThousandEyes, the Internet and Cloud Intelligence company, today released its Global Internet Outages Map, an at-a-glance visualization of global Internet health powered by ThousandEyes Internet Insights™. The always-on map gives businesses a near real-time understanding of ongoing and recent Internet outages that may be impacting the end user experiences of their customers or employees.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we’ve been inundated with requests from businesses, industry analysts and other various parties wanting to get a better understanding of global Internet health during these trying times,” said Mohit Lad, co-founder and CEO of ThousandEyes. “Today, we’re thrilled to release the Global Internet Outages Map to give businesses and consumers alike a reliable source based on actual internet telemetry instead of public rumor to help them understand what’s happening on the Internet at any point in time.”

ThousandEyes vantage points around the world perform billions of measurements each day to detect when traffic flows are disrupted within ISPs, public cloud networks and other service providers. This network telemetry data is algorithmically analyzed as part of ThousandEyes’ core Digital Experience Monitoring platform and the macro outages that are detected are displayed on an interactive map as part of ThousandEyes’ Internet Insights™ offering.

While the Global Internet Outages Map makes the global Internet health data provided in Internet Insights free for the world to see and use, Internet Insights customers gain even deeper insights by being able to see the impact the macro scale Internet events have on their own environments. This allows them to rapidly identify, escalate and remediate business-relevant Internet issues, and communicate more effectively with both customers and providers.

Collectively Powered Internet Intelligence Trusted By World’s Leading Brands

Companies on both sides of the cloud rely on the insights delivered by ThousandEyes Internet Insights, because it provides the only collectively powered view of global Internet health. This includes 80+ of the Fortune 500, 150+ of the Global 2000, 20 of the top 25 SaaS providers and hundreds of other enterprises that rely on ThousandEyes for their daily operations to gain end-to-end visibility into digital experiences of their critical applications and services delivered over the Internet. This collectively powered dataset also informs ThousandEyes’ trusted research reports, including the Public Cloud Performance Benchmark, the Digital Experience Performance Benchmark, and the Global DNS Performance Benchmark.

Anyone can visit the Global Internet Outages Map at any time to see a historical timeline depicting outage volume over the previous 24 hours, plus, the current state of Internet health. The Global Internet Outages Map is available at www.thousandeyes.com/outages.

About ThousandEyes

ThousandEyes, the Internet and Cloud Intelligence company, delivers the only collectively powered view of the Internet enabling enterprises and service providers to work together to improve the quality of every digital experience. The ThousandEyes platform leverages data collected from an unmatched fleet of vantage points throughout the global Internet, from within data centers and VPCs and on end user devices to expose key dependencies that impact digital service delivery, empowering businesses to see, understand and improve how their customers and employees experience any digital website, application or service. ThousandEyes is central to the global operations of the world's largest and fastest growing brands, including 150+ of the Global 2000, 80+ of the Fortune 500, 6 of the 7 top US banks, and 20 of the 25 top SaaS companies. For more information, visit www.ThousandEyes.com or follow us on Twitter at @ThousandEyes.

