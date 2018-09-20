Thousands Gather To Celebrate The St. James Grand Opening

SPRINGFIELD, Va., Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. James, the most exciting new brand in sports, wellness and active entertainment, celebrated its grand opening on Saturday, September 15, welcoming thousands to its 20-acre campus for its opening day with activities and experiences for all ages.

Located at the intersection of I-395 and I-495 in Fairfax County, the 450,000 sq. ft. complex offers the most comprehensive combination of sports and wellness venues, programming and services, lifestyle, hospitality and active entertainment experiences in the Greater Washington region.

"Our aim is to truly transform the experience of everyone in the active family seeking to accomplish their goals in sports and wellness," said The St. James Co-Founder and Co-CEO Kendrick Ashton during the grand opening ceremony.

Before cutting the ribbon with the help of their families, local community and government leaders and mascots from the region's top sports teams, Co-Founders Craig Dixon and Kendrick Ashton were joined for brief remarks by Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova, Supervisor Penny Gross and Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax.

"This sends a signal not only to Fairfax County, not only to the Commonwealth of Virginia, but I believe to this country about what it means to have a big vision and a big dream and to follow through on it," said Fairfax. "Today, we open a facility that is 450,000 sq. ft. of incredible hospitality, and this is not just up to the standards of this nation. This is a world-class destination."

The St. James grand opening celebration welcomed more than 7,000 people to experience the comprehensive offerings available at The St. James with exhibition games and activities throughout the complex. Highlights of the day included:

Sunrise Yoga

Kaza Dance

Interactive Water Park

Opportunities to play soccer, lacrosse, football, rugby, basketball, volleyball, squash and golf

Exhibition games of hockey, soccer, squash and water polo

Visits from local sports celebrities including Deangelo Hall and Darrell Green and many others.

and and many others. Mascots from local professional and college teams, including Slapshot from the Stanley Cup Champion Washington Capitals and G-Wiz from the NBA's Washington Wizards as well as magicians, face painters, stilt walkers, jugglers and more

Spa services from newly launched brand, Courted

Food courtesy of Chef Spike Mendelsohn and more . . .

In addition, The St. James founding member Alex Ovechkin, captain of Stanley Cup champions the Washington Capitals, stopped by the festivities to work with The St. James's U10 travel hockey team during their exhibition game on Saturday afternoon.

The St. James is dedicated to helping maximize human potential through the power of sports and wellness by providing destinations, programming and events that engage, inspire and empower people of all ages to pursue their passions and be their best at play, work and in life.

"We've worked very hard to deliver a complex and deliver a team that will really help each and every one of you pursue your passions to the fullest extent of your desires," said Co-Founder and Co-CEO Craig Dixon. "We're going to keep working every day to deliver on that mission."

"The St. James is really something special," said Jonathan Goldstein, CEO of Cain International, a diversified real estate investment firm that has backed the platform. "We share a vision with Craig and Kendrick to build a premium, national active lifestyle brand, and the grand opening of this first complex is an exciting step we're thrilled to be part of."

The St. James expects to open a second flagship destination in the northern suburbs of Chicago in early 2021 and is working to bring The St. James to additional markets around the country.

About The St. James

The St. James, the premier sports, wellness and active entertainment destination brand in the country, with a mission to maximize human potential by designing, developing and operating sports, wellness and active entertainment destinations, programs and events that engage, inspire and empower people to pursue their passions and be their best at play, at work and in life. The St. James aims to serve as the center of the universe in every community where it is located, featuring best-in-class facilities, programming, instruction, training and active fun in an environment that will engage, inspire and delight everyone who comes through our doors. The complexes offer the most comprehensive combination of sports and wellness venues and programming, lifestyle amenities and family centered active entertainment in the country. For more information, please visit thestjames.co.

About Cain International

Cain International is a diversified real estate company investing in both debt and equity opportunities in the UK, US and mainland Europe. Founded in 2014, the company has invested over $3 billion across a wide-ranging portfolio, including $2.3bn of debt financing and $800 million of equity across 1.8m square feet of office and retail space, 7,000 residential units and 7,000 hotel keys. A portfolio company of Eldridge Industries, Cain International is led by CEO Jonathan Goldstein and its US investment team is led by Managing Principal Eric Poretsky. Further information is available at www.cainint.com. Media inquiries for Cain International can be directed to hilary@foxcroftstrategy.com.

