Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thousands of Canadian National Railway workers go on strike

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/19/2019 | 03:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Canadian National Railway train travels eastward on a track in Montreal

About 3,000 workers of Canadian National Railway, the country's largest railroad operator, went on strike on Tuesday, labor union Teamsters Canada said after both parties failed to resolve contract issues.

"Conductors, trainperson and yard workers at Canadian National Railway are now officially on strike," the union said in a tweet http://bit.ly/2O10KW3.

Canada, one of the world's biggest exporters of farm products, relies on its two main railways to move canola and wheat over the vast distances from western farms to ports. Crude oil shippers in Alberta have also increasingly used trains in the past year to reach U.S. refineries as an alternative to congested pipelines.

The union had issued a 72-hour strike action notice period to the company on Saturday after the talks reached a stalemate, setting the momentum for the first strike at Canadian National in a decade.

Teamsters Canada spokesman Christopher Monette had said on Monday the strike comes because workers are "hitting a wall on issues related to health and safety".

The labor union's Facebook account also shared pictures of dozens of CN workers carrying placards in support of the strike on the streets of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

CN workers voted in favor of a strike in September after negotiations failed to produce a contract. The previous collective bargaining agreement expired on July 23.

The union and CN did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akshay Balan in Bengaluru and Allison Lampert in Montreal; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ACTION S.A. -0.66% 3 End-of-day quote.2.39%
CANADIAN NATIONAL RAILWAY COMPANY -0.15% 123.76 Delayed Quote.22.40%
FACEBOOK 1.18% 197.4 Delayed Quote.50.58%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.42% 61.94 Delayed Quote.15.59%
REACH PLC -1.36% 94.5 Delayed Quote.45.15%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.90% 507.25 End-of-day quote.0.89%
WTI -0.40% 56.62 Delayed Quote.26.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:40aICC INTERNATIONAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE : Supply chain finance takes centre stage at 2020 ICC Banking Commission Annual Meeting
PU
04:40aWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : TER for top executives of SUNAT creates positive outlook for the future
PU
04:35aSOLIDARIDAD NETWORK : Dutch Advertising Code Committee bans margarine's anti-palm oil message
PU
04:35aNORWEGIAN PETROLEUM DIRECTORATE : Production figures October 2019
PU
04:34aINTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : Layla Dong, a Female Leader Rebuilding Traditional Finance with Blockchain
AQ
04:33aUAE's Tawazun takes 50% stake in Russia's VR Technologies
RE
04:32aKenya's tea output drops 8.5% in first nine months of the year
RE
04:30aGLENCORE : 2019 Investor Update Presentation
PU
04:30aECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : WORLD BANK hold Coordination Meeting On The Regional Electricity Access Project
PU
04:25aIMF doubts Finland can balance its budget by 2023
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japan lower house passes U.S. trade deal; auto tariffs still in question
2NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : California to stop buying GM, Toyota and Fiat Chrysler vehicles over emissions fight
3SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SOCGEN WORKERS MOVE INTO NEW LONDON HQ
4AIRBUS SE : Sales of grounded Boeing 737 MAX gather pace at Dubai Airshow
5PALM OIL : SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Malaysia falls as new palm oil rules set to kick in; others edge lower

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group