Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Thousands of Managed Care Pharmacy Professionals Gather for AMCP Nexus 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 12:13pm EDT

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AMCP Nexus 2019 will welcome nearly 2,500 managed care pharmacy professionals from across the country this week for four days of educational and networking programs focused on the "intersection of value and care." AMCP's annual fall conference runs Oct. 29–Nov. 1 at the Gaylord National Harbor, located just outside of Washington, D.C.

Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy. (PRNewsFoto/Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy)

"We're at an intersection in our national dialogue around the future of health care," says AMCP CEO Susan A. Cantrell, RPh, CAE. "The pressure to enhance value and improve outcomes, while also addressing the rising costs of medications, has never been greater. I'm pleased to say AMCP and our members remain at the forefront of developing solutions that allow patients to get the medications they need at a cost they can afford. The programming at AMCP Nexus 2019, with its focus on value and care, aims to ensure that continues."

Nexus draws a wide range of professionals who work in managed care pharmacy settings, including pharmacists, physicians, and nurses, as well as administrators overseeing pharmacy benefits in health plans, accountable care organizations, integrated delivery networks, and Medicare Part D and Medicaid plans.

Attendees will learn the latest developments and best practices through nearly 30 educational sessions in five tracks: (1) the intersection of value and care, (2) drugs, diseases, and the managed care impact, (3) legislative and regulatory trends: from rhetoric to practice, (4) managed care research in action, and (5) specialty management: keeping up with runaway innovation.

The event kicks off with the annual AMCP Foundation Research Symposium, which this year will focus on the rapid pace of oncology innovation. Topics to be covered include evolving technologies, new treatment decision paradigms, the use of big data, and innovative ways to address affordability in cancer treatment. The AMCP Foundation also will hold its annual Knock Your Socks Off drive, partnering with Volunteer Alexandria to serve vulnerable families in greater Washington, D.C., area.

Other highlights of Nexus include a General Session featuring keynote speaker Dan Heath, co-author of the best-selling business book "Made to Stick." And a Headline Session featured John O'Brien, an architect of the Trump administration's "Blueprint to Lower Drug Prices and Out-of-Pocket Costs."

In addition, Nexus features a robust Exchange, where more than 50 exhibitors will display their latest drug therapies, technologies, products, and other solutions. The Exchange also is the site of nearly 300 research poster presentations, and eight Science & Innovation Theaters that will provide deep-dives into specific products, therapeutic areas, and/or disease states. Nexus also features 10 satellite symposia sessions, offering additional continuing education opportunities, four Industry Workshops on disease-specific topics, and special programming designed for student pharmacists. This includes a residency and fellowship showcase where student pharmacists can meet with preceptors, directors, residents, and fellows representing more than 50 residency and fellowship programs from across the country.

About AMCP
AMCP is the professional association leading the way to help patients get the medications they need at a cost they can afford. AMCP's diverse membership of pharmacists, physicians, nurses, biopharmaceutical professionals, and other stakeholders leverage their specialized expertise in clinical evidence and economics to optimize medication benefit design and population health management and help patients access cost-effective and safe medications and other drug therapies. AMCP members improve the lives of nearly 300 million Americans served by private and public health plans, pharmacy benefit management firms, and emerging care models. Learn more at www.amcp.org, and follow us on social media @amcporg.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thousands-of-managed-care-pharmacy-professionals-gather-for-amcp-nexus-2019-300947059.html

SOURCE AMCP


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:25pCNX RESOURCES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:25pNFON AG : Correction of a release from 29/10/2019 according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
12:23pFARMERS INSURANCE : ® Certified as a Great Place to Work®, Announces a Slate of New Family-Friendly Employee Benefits
PR
12:23pNational Oilwell Varco On Pace for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2008 -- Data Talk
DJ
12:21pTESLA : filing shows U.S. sales tumbled 39% in third quarter
RE
12:21pCONCRETE LEVELING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
12:21pMODINE MANUFACTURING : to Host Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call on November 8, 2019
PR
12:20pMYLAN N : Pfizer raises 2019 forecast as sales of cancer drug, heart medicine surge
RE
12:20pELECTRONIC ARTS : returns to Steam, will sell games on PC platform
AQ
12:20pEXCLUSIVE : U.S.-China trade deal may not be ready for signing in Chile - U.S. official
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group