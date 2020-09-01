Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Thousands of small-business loans may have been fraudulent, U.S. House panel finds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 01:46pm EDT
U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin testifies before House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis

Tens of thousands of loans worth billions of dollars may have been subject to fraud, waste and abuse in the $659 billion (492 billion pounds)

taxpayer-funded Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) aimed at helping small U.S. businesses survive the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released by Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday.

Over $1 billion went to companies that received multiple loans, in violation of the program's rules, the House of Representatives Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said.

At an afternoon hearing, the panel's chairman, Democratic Representative James Clyburn, chided Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for saying previously that delivering aid quickly made it inevitable for Treasury to run into issues of waste.

"That is a false dichotomy. Taxpayers should not have to choose between quickly getting aid to those who need it and wasting federal funds. And there are simple steps that could have been taken to improve oversight and reduce fraud," Clyburn said.

Democrats in Congress and the Trump administration have been at loggerheads since July over further steps to bolster the economy after Congress approved trillions of dollars in March to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are sensitive to the fact that there is more work to be done and certain areas of the economy require additional relief," Mnuchin told the committee.

The PPP provided more than 5.2 million forgivable loans through the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) by the time it ended on Aug. 8.

The SBA did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Trump administration says the PPP has saved some 51 million jobs at a time when much of the U.S. economy has been shuttered due to the coronavirus.

Economists say the actual impact is far lower, likely between 1 million and 14 million jobs.

Republicans on the committee issued their own report saying the small business loan program had avoided fraud to the extent that is typical with other large government relief programs, such as those following Hurricanes Sandy and Katrina.

The Democratic-led panel found more than 600 loans went to companies that should have been ineligible because they had been barred from doing business with the government. Another 350 loans went to contractors with previous performance problems.

Nearly $3 billion went to businesses that were flagged as potentially problematic by a government-contracting database.

Staff found evidence that as few as 12 percent of Black and Hispanic business owners received the full funding they requested.

The SBA's internal watchdog has also found "strong indicators" of potential PPP fraud.

By Susan Cornwell and David Morgan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:22pBrazil trade surplus widens to $6.6 bln in August as imports slide
RE
02:17pDiscount Points on Jumbo Mortgages are Hot Again. Here's Why.
DJ
02:16pShale producer Whiting Petroleum emerges from bankruptcy
RE
02:09pColombia emerges from quarantine but economic recovery uncertain
RE
02:09pU.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output down 28.4% in Hurricane Laura's aftermath
RE
02:09pEnergy firms returning crews to u.s. gulf of mexico offshore facilities; 71 platforms, or 11% of total, remain evacuated- regulator
RE
02:09pU.s. gulf of mexico offshore oil output down 525,099 barrels per day on tuesday, 28.4% of the region's daily production - u.s. regulator
RE
02:09pRobinhood says web platform operational after service disruption
RE
02:08pLibya's NOC chairman discusses oil blockage with Italy's foreign minister
RE
02:02pGlobal stocks get boost from manufacturing data, U.S. dollar bounces
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : shares soar, Wall Street warns of risks when loc..
4CUREVAC N.V. : Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge for some countries
5TELECOM ITALIA S.P.A. : TELECOM ITALIA S P A : , KKR, Fastweb Reach Agreement on Italian National Network

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group