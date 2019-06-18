Thread Group : Advances High Demand IoT Use Cases with Next Iteration of Networking Protocol

To drive widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) devices in
smart homes and commercial buildings, today the Thread
Group announced the next evolution of its networking technology. The
new Thread 1.2 Networking Protocol delivers performance enhancements
that create highly responsive and scalable networks for battery-operated
devices — without compromising power, security or end-to-end IP
connectivity.
IoT can make people’s lives more convenient, while improving the
efficiency, functionality and safety of smart homes and buildings.
However, it’s been constrained by fragmented technologies, concerns
about security, and limits to the number of devices that can connect to
one network.
Thread 1.1 addresses security and power challenges as an IP-based secure
and low power networking protocol, and Thread 1.2 delivers further
enhancements to power, security and scalability. Thread eliminates wires
in homes and buildings for a better user experience, improves security,
and can support large networks with thousands of nodes for IoT on a
massive scale.
“No one has deployed an IP-based, secure and low-power wireless
networking protocol with the same level of scale and functionality as
the Thread 1.2 Networking Protocol,” said Grant Erickson, President of
the Thread Group. “Not only can Thread 1.2 seamlessly integrate with
other IP-based networking technologies, it has far lower power
requirements relative to comparable solutions, thus improving the
battery life of IoT devices.”
Building on the benefits of the Thread 1.1 networking protocol, Thread
1.2 is fully backward compatible so developers can tap the benefits of
an IP-based, secure, reliable and robust network via Thread 1.1 now,
then easily migrate to Thread 1.2 when the time is right.
Thread 1.2 adds a series of performance benefits for battery-powered and
otherwise-constrained devices including low power gains to extend
battery life. Its optional Bluetooth Low Energy Extensions expand IP
connectivity and end-to-end security for Bluetooth Low Energy devices,
such as smartphones. It also standardizes Thread out-of-band
commissioning over Bluetooth and enables devices with only a Bluetooth
Low Energy radio to be a native part of a Thread mesh network.
For large-scale applications, Thread 1.2 is also equipped with
Commercial Extensions that support enterprise-level security via more
sophisticated information technology authentication, authorization and
accounting, as well as enterprise device lifecycle management
integration. Additionally, organizations can consolidate multiple Thread
networks into one large virtual Thread network with thousands of nodes —
including predictable, stable addressing and management even as devices
migrate within that virtual network — thanks to sitewide IPv6.
“With the Thread 1.2 specification, commercial buildings can be
confidently migrated to wireless technology across their multi-vendor
IoT deployments,” said Arnulf Rupp, Head of Standardization at OSRAM.
“The Thread Group’s membership — which represents all facets and
applications of the industry — has worked thoughtfully to bring this
spec to-market, and as a result Thread 1.2 is the most scalable and
efficient networking technology for low power devices.”
Lutron Joins Thread Group Board of Directors
The Thread Group continues to expand its leadership bench with the
addition of Lutron to its Board of Directors. Lutron brings more than 25
years of wireless lighting control expertise to the board, and has a
strong history of supporting the development of standards-based
protocols for lighting control.
“The Thread Group’s commitment to advancing the deployment of wireless
communication at scale aligns with Lutron’s core commitment to deliver
high-quality products that enhance and improve the overall user
experience,” said Pekka Hakkarainen, Vice President of Government and
Industry Relations at Lutron.
The Thread 1.2 Networking Protocol spec is currently available to Thread
Group members. Learn more by visiting threadgroup.org
and get involved by joining
the Thread Group.
About the Thread Group
Formed in 2013, the non-profit Thread Group is focused on making Thread
the foundation for the internet of things in homes and commercial
buildings. Built on open standards, Thread is a low power wireless
networking protocol that enables direct, end-to-end, secure and scalable
connectivity between IoT devices, mobile devices, and the internet. And,
because Thread is IP-based, it seamlessly integrates with many
environments, apps, devices and clouds. The Thread Group provides a
rigorous certification program to ensure device interoperability and a
positive user experience. Thread is backed by industry-leading companies
including Apple, Arm, Google/Nest, Nordic Semiconductors, NXP
Semiconductors, OSRAM, Qualcomm, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Silicon
Labs, Somfy, and Yale Security.
