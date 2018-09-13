Log in
Threat Protect Australia : Exercise of Unlisted Options

09/13/2018 | 02:38am CEST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

12 September 2018

EXERCISE OF 14.3m UNLISTED OPTIONS TO RAISE $2.5m

Threat Protect Australia Limited ("Threat Protect" or the "Company") (ASX: TPS) is pleased to announce that it has recently completed a capital raising of approximately $2.5m through the exercise of 14,285,703 unlisted options (Options) on issue by the Company.

The Options were exercisable at 17.5c each and had an expiry date of 4 September 2018 (Expiry Date). The Company notes that approximately 6.47m Options were exercised by option holders prior to the Expiry Date, raising approximately $1.13m.

Prior to the Expiry Date, and pursuant to the terms of the Options, the ~7.82m Options that were not going to be exercised by the respective Option holders were transferred to, and exercised by, sophisticated and professional investors introduced to the Company raising an additional $1.37m (i.e. $2.5m in total).

The Company proposes to issue the 14,285,703 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) following the exercise of the Options once all funds have been provided by the Option holders and the Company anticipates that the Shares will be issued on Monday 17 September 2018.

The funds raised under the capital raising will be applied towards repayment of the Company's existing debt facilities and for general working capital.

- End -

For further information, contact:

Investors

Demetrios Pynes Managing Director

Threat Protect Australia Limited + 61 414 984 806

THREAT PROTECT AUSTRALIA LIMITED

ACN 060 774 227 | ABN 36 060 774 227

672 Murray St West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 1920, West Perth WA 6872

Tel: 1300 847 328 | Fax: +61 8 9322 9711 | Email: info@threatprotect.com.au

Website:www.threatprotect.com.au

About Threat Protect Australia Limited

Threat Protect provides monitored security solutions that ensure the safety of Australian homes and businesses 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

We have the highest security accreditation possible to achieve in Australia and use only state-of-the-art technology and equipment.

Our commitment to providing a complete end-to-end service is second to none, whether you own a small apartment or giant multi-national headquarters.

We call it "Security Without Compromise".

  • Threat Protect is a leading Australian security agency fully licensed by WA, NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australian police departments, and other national and international bodies.

  • We support thousands of residential and business clients in Australia and beyond.

  • We will personally evaluate your security needs.

  • All products and services meet Australian Standards.

  • 24-hour monitoring from our three A1 graded control rooms, located in Perth, NSW and South Australia.

Disclaimer

Threat Protect Australia Limited published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 00:37:08 UTC
