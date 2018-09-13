Threat Protect Australia : Exercise of Unlisted Options

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

12 September 2018

EXERCISE OF 14.3m UNLISTED OPTIONS TO RAISE $2.5m

Threat Protect Australia Limited ("Threat Protect" or the "Company") (ASX: TPS) is pleased to announce that it has recently completed a capital raising of approximately $2.5m through the exercise of 14,285,703 unlisted options (Options) on issue by the Company.

The Options were exercisable at 17.5c each and had an expiry date of 4 September 2018 (Expiry Date). The Company notes that approximately 6.47m Options were exercised by option holders prior to the Expiry Date, raising approximately $1.13m.

Prior to the Expiry Date, and pursuant to the terms of the Options, the ~7.82m Options that were not going to be exercised by the respective Option holders were transferred to, and exercised by, sophisticated and professional investors introduced to the Company raising an additional $1.37m (i.e. $2.5m in total).

The Company proposes to issue the 14,285,703 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) following the exercise of the Options once all funds have been provided by the Option holders and the Company anticipates that the Shares will be issued on Monday 17 September 2018.

The funds raised under the capital raising will be applied towards repayment of the Company's existing debt facilities and for general working capital.

For further information, contact:

Investors

Demetrios Pynes Managing Director

Threat Protect Australia Limited + 61 414 984 806

THREAT PROTECT AUSTRALIA LIMITED

ACN 060 774 227 | ABN 36 060 774 227

672 Murray St West Perth WA 6005 | PO Box 1920, West Perth WA 6872

Tel: 1300 847 328 | Fax: +61 8 9322 9711 | Email: info@threatprotect.com.au

Website:www.threatprotect.com.au

